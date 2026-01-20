Before & After Pics Of Eva Mendes Show How Much Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face

While speaking with The Times, Eva Mendes admitted she didn't always consider herself "beautiful." "There's so many things that can make me feel sexy and I'd say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess I've never considered myself beautiful, but I've always felt very sexy," the "Hitch" actor said. Not surprisingly, though, her husband, "Barbie" and "The Notebook" star Ryan Gosling, makes her feel sexy, too. "I feel really f***ing sexy at times... The way my man looks at me is just... at times I'm like, oh my God." Mendes told The Times.

That is a drastic change from the Mendes who checked into rehab in 2008 due to "a lot of low self-esteem and body issues," a friend told Us Weekly at the time. Her stint in rehab came as a surprise to many as she didn't seem to be going through anything in the public eye. It's just one of the few tragic details about Mendes' life. But fast forward to 2024 and the actor seemed to be in a good place as she celebrated entering her 50s. "I don't succumb to societal pressure. Whatever I want to do, I do" she told People that May. Indeed, she does what she wants as she disappeared from Hollywood. When asked how she defined beauty at 50 she said, "At 50 I define beauty as not definable. It can be anything and everything. It's all around you. If you're open to seeing it, it's everywhere."