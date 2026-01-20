Harry & William's Childhood Friend Revealed Their True Personalities (& We Aren't Surprised)
Humphrey Ker is best known for being the executive director of Wrexham A.F.C. on "Welcome to Wrexham," but before Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac made him run a 26-mile marathon, he was schoolmates with William, Prince of Wales. Ker spoke to The Telegraph in November 2025 about William and his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, revealing the siblings' real personalities and how they haven't changed much since they were kids. Ker described Prince William as "sweet and sensible" and Prince Harry as "great fun but much more badly behaved."
The future king has always taken his responsibilities seriously. Talking to The Mirror, Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, recounted Prince William telling his mother that he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, so that he could protect her. Now grown up, the Prince of Wales never followed the path of law enforcement, but he does what he can to keep his family legacy safe.
On the other side of the spectrum, Harry has long had a reputation for being the more rebellious of the two. Along with underaged drinking and drug use, Harry created a serious problem for Buckingham Palace when he dressed as a Nazi for a costume party. The most rebellious thing Harry has done is exit his duties as a senior working member of the royal family and move to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. Along with separating himself from his bloodline, Harry wrote an autobiography, "Spare," to tell his side of the many stories and rumors about the family
William and Harry grew up in the same spotlight that took their mother
With such different personalities, it isn't surprising that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is strained, and the constant attention from the press only exacerbates things. The brothers have always lived under the camera's eye and were only 15 and 12, respectively, when their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was tragically killed in a car crash while trying to flee from the paparazzi. Humphrey Ker suggested that growing up this way was miserable for the boys, describing their childhoods as being raised in a gilded cage.
Now, as parents themselves, they both do what they can to keep their own children out of the press. Harry, who has two children with wife Meghan Markle, goes as far as avoiding showing their children's faces on family Christmas cards. William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have three children. And while their royal duties make it harder to keep the children out of the papers, they try to keep their kids away from the paparazzi. As reported by The Guardian, the couple sued Paris Match when the magazine ran pictures of the family on a ski vacation.
While the brothers may not be on speaking terms, there have been signs that Prince Harry is looking to return to the family. A reunion would certainly be the best ending to their story.