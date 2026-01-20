Harry & William's Childhood Friend Revealed Their True Personalities (& We Aren't Surprised)

Humphrey Ker is best known for being the executive director of Wrexham A.F.C. on "Welcome to Wrexham," but before Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac made him run a 26-mile marathon, he was schoolmates with William, Prince of Wales. Ker spoke to The Telegraph in November 2025 about William and his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, revealing the siblings' real personalities and how they haven't changed much since they were kids. Ker described Prince William as "sweet and sensible" and Prince Harry as "great fun but much more badly behaved."

The future king has always taken his responsibilities seriously. Talking to The Mirror, Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, recounted Prince William telling his mother that he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, so that he could protect her. Now grown up, the Prince of Wales never followed the path of law enforcement, but he does what he can to keep his family legacy safe.

On the other side of the spectrum, Harry has long had a reputation for being the more rebellious of the two. Along with underaged drinking and drug use, Harry created a serious problem for Buckingham Palace when he dressed as a Nazi for a costume party. The most rebellious thing Harry has done is exit his duties as a senior working member of the royal family and move to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. Along with separating himself from his bloodline, Harry wrote an autobiography, "Spare," to tell his side of the many stories and rumors about the family