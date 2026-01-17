Christina Aguilera's Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation

Revered for her mind-blowing vocals, fearless attitude, and stunning beauty, the one and only Christina Aguilera has been dazzling the world with her killer pipes for decades. The singer made her sensational debut in 1999 with the release of her self-titled album garnering the adoration of millions of fans while also winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. When she first burst onto the music scene, Aguilera became known for her bubblegum pop image thanks to her medium-length blond hair, blue eyes, and thin frame.

Over the ensuing decades, however, Christina Aguilera has undergone dramatic transformations and has constantly reinvented herself when it came to her music, style, and physical appearance, delighting the masses with each exciting new era. But with fame and fortune comes endless public scrutiny, and the chart-topper has made headlines throughout her enduring career due to her ever-changing body.

Aguilera has been plagued by rumors she's used Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs to achieve her svelte figure, though the "Genie in a Bottle" singer has kept her lips sealed when it comes to the relentless gossip. Aguilera is no stranger to dealing with fluctuating weight as well as naysayers, and there's no denying she looks as young and trim as ever as she enters the next phase in her life.