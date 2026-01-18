The Real-Life Partners Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Biggest Stars

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avengers member Quicksilver and also stars as Kraven in "Kraven the Hunter." Aaron met his wife, British director and artist Sam Taylor-Johnson, on the set of the film "Nowhere Boy." The English native starred as a young John Lennon in the 2009 production. The two quickly noticed they shared an intense attraction to one another. "We were very professional through the entire film. But everyone on set knew. And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed," Sam told Harper's Bazaar during a 2019 interview. Exactly a year to the day they met, Aaron proposed to the "Fifty Shades of Grey" director, and they married in 2012.

The Taylor-Johnsons share four daughters and often face criticism over their 23-year age gap. Sam told E! News, "If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I'm quite instinctual. I've gone feet first into everything in my life ... I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad ... And I'm a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all." Aaron shared a similar sentiment during an interview with Rolling Stone, noting that he and Sam moved at a pace that made them happy.