The Real-Life Partners Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Biggest Stars
One of the great things that makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe so great is the fulfilling aspects of each story and how these stories connect. Aside from a guaranteed action-packed experience, the films often extend beyond the borders of their labeled genre, offering viewers comedic one-liners, suspenseful endings, and wholesome romance. The romantic relationships, in particular, are memorable as superheroes often find themselves saving or seeking vengeance for their loved ones. Notable Marvel Cinematic Universe couples include Spider-Man and Mary Jane, Deadpool and Vanessa Carlysle, and Black Panther and Nakia.
The franchise has continued to evolve by diversifying its stars and incorporating new twists into beloved classics, enabling it to retain long-time fans and consistently attract newcomers. Part of this evolution has included using the Marvel Cinematic Universe to empower women through films like "The Avengers" and "Captain Marvel." In July 2024, Walt Disney announced that Marvel Studios officially earned over $30 billion at the worldwide box office following the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine." The cinematic milestone solidified the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the highest-grossing film franchise in history. That success naturally shines a light on the films' leading stars and their personal lives, such as Ryan Reynolds' failed relationships with Hollywood stars, Lupita Nyong'o's thoughts on Chadwick Boseman's death, and little-known details about "Friends" star Paul Rudd. If you're curious about the romantic lives of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest stars, here's a look at their real-life partners.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver) is married to Director Sam Taylor-Wood
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avengers member Quicksilver and also stars as Kraven in "Kraven the Hunter." Aaron met his wife, British director and artist Sam Taylor-Johnson, on the set of the film "Nowhere Boy." The English native starred as a young John Lennon in the 2009 production. The two quickly noticed they shared an intense attraction to one another. "We were very professional through the entire film. But everyone on set knew. And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed," Sam told Harper's Bazaar during a 2019 interview. Exactly a year to the day they met, Aaron proposed to the "Fifty Shades of Grey" director, and they married in 2012.
The Taylor-Johnsons share four daughters and often face criticism over their 23-year age gap. Sam told E! News, "If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I'm quite instinctual. I've gone feet first into everything in my life ... I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad ... And I'm a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all." Aaron shared a similar sentiment during an interview with Rolling Stone, noting that he and Sam moved at a pace that made them happy.
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is dating Benjamin Styer
"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson is reportedly dating painter Benjamin Lederach Styer. They were first spotted together at Pasadena Playhouse in California for a Kate Berlant performance in January 2024, the Daily Mail reported. "They met up with friends and hung out in a group. Brie looked happy," an anonymous source told People about the outing. "Her relationship with Benjamin is newish. They were affectionate and cute." Otherwise, the couple has kept their relationship pretty low-key.
Styer, a Boston, Massachusetts, native, is a self-taught artist who has amassed more than 59,200 followers on Instagram. "I have a pretty long relationship with painting," he told Kinstler. "As a child, I was drawn to the art in children's books ... In high school, I had a burst of painting for three years after discovering Basquiat. I'd also been making music for some time, and through the years switched between songwriting and painting. When I was 27, I decided to completely devote my time to painting after starting a particular sketchbook." Ten months before Larson was spotted with Styer, she announced that she and virtual-reality director Elijah Allan-Blitz had broken up. Before Allan-Blitz, "The Avengers: Endgame" actor was engaged to actor and musician Alex Greenwald, but the two called it quits in January 2019.
Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Zendaya are engaged
Dating rumors about "Spider-Man: Homecoming" stars Tom Holland and Zendaya began around the 2017 release of the film. Despite initially denying the allegations, the two would go on to confirm their relationship five years later, People reports. Holland soft-launched the relationship on Instagram for the "Euphoria" actor's birthday in September 2021, sharing a mirror selfie of them and calling her "My MJ" in the caption. Zendaya would return the shoutout in December of the same year. Otherwise, the duo has strived to keep the details of their relationship private. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told GQ in November of that year.
In January 2025, TMZ confirmed that Holland and Zendaya were engaged after she was seen sporting a stunning ring at the Golden Globes. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya told Elle. "You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now ... It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."
Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk) is married to Sunrise Coigney
Mark Ruffalo, better known as the Incredible Hulk, met his wife, Sunrise Coigney, while walking down the street with a friend in Los Angeles in 1998. Although he suspects his friend wanted Coigney for himself, the actor told Men's Journal it was love at first sight for him. "I don't think he wanted us to meet," he recalled. "But I saw her and was like, I'm going to marry that girl." The two have been inseparable since. Ruffalo has also raved about how supportive his wife was during his pursuit of a successful acting career.
The duo, who married in 2002, have three children together. Prior to having kids, Coigney earned a few acting credits of her own for her roles in "The Cut" alongside her husband, the TV show "100 Centre Street," and the thriller "Campfire Stories." However, the mom of three set all of that aside to prioritize her children. "I had a woman once tell me, 'You know, Sunrise, you'll always get a second chance at your career, but you'll never get a second chance with your children,'" Coigney told WWD. Now that their children are older, she has opened a retail store in New York City. Ruffalo dedicated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his wife during his acceptance speech in February 2024.
Don Cheadle (War Machine) is married to Brigid Coulter
Don Cheadle, known by Marvel fans as James Rhodes' War Machine, has maintained a stable acting career and love life. The "Avengers: Endgame" star and his partner of more than 30 years, Brigid Coulter, met in 1992 on the set of "Rosewood." The couple welcomed their first child, Ayana, in 1995, and their second daughter, Imani, in 1997. Coulter would earn acting credits for her appearances in shows like "Martin" and "Class of '96," and films like "Always Outnumbered" and "Mean Streak," before taking a break to tend to their children. Over the years, Coulter developed an interest in interior design and earned a master's-level certificate in the field from UCLA. She also founded Blackbird, a co-working space in Los Angeles for women of color. "I'm a multicultural Black woman, and I really feel that it's important that we're all unified. I don't want anyone ... to feel unwelcome. It's important for us, especially in this time, politically, that we learn more about each other," Coulter told The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel such a responsibility to the community to make it beautiful and inclusive and just 'right.'"
Cheadle and Coulter did not marry until 2020 after some encouragement from their accountant, NBC reports. "It was just beautiful. It was just for us in our backyard, our two kids. It was for us. It was special," Coulter told Entertainment Tonight about their private wedding ceremony.
Paul Bettany (Vision, J.A.R.V.I.S) and Jennifer Connelly have been married for over 20 years
Paul Bettany is a British actor with a series of credits for his role as Vision in productions like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "WandaVision." The actor met his wife, Jennifer Connelly, during the production of the film "A Beautiful Mind" in 2001. "I've never been this close to someone that beautiful before," he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2015. "I remember thinking, 'I bet every man you ever met has tried to flirt with you.'" Bettany won Connelly over when she realized his musical talent on the guitar. The two dated for a short period before tying the knot with an intimate wedding in Scotland in 2002. They welcomed their son, Stellan, on August 5, 2003, and their daughter, Agnes Lark, on May 31, 2011.
The two have also continued to work together professionally. Bettany directed the film "Shelter" starring Connelly and his Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie. Despite the challenges they faced during production, they were happy with the outcome of the drama. "I would absolutely do it again. I felt I had a lot of freedom to explore," she told Town and Country regarding working with Bettany again. "Because he's my husband and I trust him so much, I felt very safe." Connelly was born and raised in New York and modeled as a child before her breakout role in the 1984 film "Once Upon a Time in America."
Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Julie Yaeger married in 2003
Paul Rudd is recognized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man. The New Jersey native has an acting career spanning decades, with his most recent role being Ronald Griffin Jr. in the 2025 film "Anaconda." For much of his career, he has been with producer and screenwriter Julie Yaeger. The "Clueless" actor met Yaeger in New York City while visiting a publicist's office after the release of the film. "We started talking, and there was a maturity with her — she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman. This isn't a girl," he told Marie Claire in 2018. "I was really taken with who she was and how she had overcome and was in the process of overcoming adversities in her life. There was a perspective that she had and still has on the world that you don't come to easily — it's earned, and most people don't have it at such a young age."
The two married in 2003 and welcomed their son, Jack Sullivan, in 2006, and their daughter, Darby, in 2010. Rudd referred to his wife of over 20 years as his most attractive feature in a 2015 Elle UK interview. Together with "Supernatural" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, "One Tree Hill" actor Hilarie Burton, they own Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York.
Chris Evans (Captain America) and Alba Baptista married in 2023
Chris Evans' acting credits date back to 1997 for his role as Rick in "Biodiversity: Wild About Life!," but his debut as Captain America in 2011 took his career to new heights. The "Captain America: The First Avenger" star's main love interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Peggy Carter. However, in real life, Evans' partner is Portuguese actor Alba Baptista, whom he is believed to have started dating in 2021. Baptista, who speaks four languages, made her debut in an English production with the Netflix series "Warrior Nun" in 2020 as Ava. Her recent film credits include "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," "Borderline," and the upcoming "Mother Mary."
Evans and Baptista, who have kept the details of their relationship rather private, married in September 2023. Their wedding was held in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, and their spouses in attendance. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Evans and Baptista welcomed their first child in October 2025, but details regarding the baby's name and sex have not been shared.
Bradley Cooper (Rocket) is dating GiGi Hadid
Bradley Cooper is no stranger to the spotlight, and neither is his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is well-known for his roles in the films "A Star Is Born" and "American Sniper." Cooper and Hadid met at a party their kids were attending in October 2023 and have been inseparable since. Cooper has an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend and Russian model Irina Shayk. Hadid shares her 5-year-old daughter, Khai Malik, with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Cooper has reportedly been planning to propose to Hadid, as sources note they have been in talks with the model's parents about next steps in their relationship. "Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage," an anonymous source told the Daily Mail. "He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York."
Hadid telling her father about her intentions to become Mrs. Cooper is also reportedly a major indicator of the depth of their relationship. Hadid spoke optimistically about their relationship during an interview with Vogue: "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential ... and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky's the word." The Los Angeles native can also be spotted in several productions, including "Ocean's Eight" and the series "Love Advent."
Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is married to Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth is known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor. His character's most prominent love interest is Jane Foster, who is portrayed by Natalie Portman. In real life, the "Snow White and the Huntsman" star is married to actor Elsa Pataky. The couple was introduced to each other by his talent agent in 2010 and married in December of the same year after spontaneously deciding to tie the knot while on vacation in Australia. "There was no light bulb moment," Hemsworth told Elle. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with." In May 2012, they welcomed their daughter, India Rose, and twins, Tristan and Sasha, in 2014.
The Madrid native is best known for her Spanish acting credits, like her role in the teen drama "Al Salir de Clase," which ran from 1997 to 2002. However, Pataky has also appeared in several Hollywood productions, including "Snakes on a Plane" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) married Colin Jost in 2020
Scarlett Johansson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the Black Widow in the 2010 film "Iron Man 2." While Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff has had chemistry with several superheroes throughout the franchise, she was officially in a relationship with Bruce Banner, also known as the Incredible Hulk. In the real world, Johansson is married to Colin Jost. The two met in 2006 while Johansson was hosting an episode and Jost was writing for "Saturday Night Live," People reports. The two dated for three years, beginning around 2017, before they wed in October 2020. They welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021.
Johansson, who'd been previously married to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and French journalist and art dealer Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter, said the romance was a result of self-discovery. "I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me," she said on the Goop podcast in April 2023. The couple shared a full-circle moment in 2017, appearing at the end of an "SNL" episode together. Jost has been a writer for the series since 2005, as well as a co-anchor of the "Weekend Update" segment since 2014. He's also the author of "A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir."
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Susan Levin married in 2005
Robert Downey Jr. has become one of the most beloved Marvel stars for his portrayal of Tony Stark in the franchise. In the Marvel world, Stark, also known as Iron Man, is married to Virginia "Pepper" Potts, his long-time assistant, the CEO of Stark Industries, and the mother of his child, Morgan. The actor met his real-life partner, Susan Levin, in 2003 on the set of "Gothika," which she was producing at the time. Levin recalled her first impression of the actor while they were on set. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry. Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the 'superfood.' He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird."
Despite her hesitancy, things between the couple progressed quickly, as the two got engaged the same year they met, before tying the knot in 2005. Levin also helped her husband land the leading role in "Sherlock Holmes," for which he won a Golden Globe for best actor in 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Exton Elias, in February 2012, and their daughter, Avri Roel, in November 2014.