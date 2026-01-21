Rob Schneider's Reputation Will Never Recover After His Disastrous Downfall From Fame

Rob Schneider was once known as a prolific comedy star, particularly for his supporting roles in various movies starring Adam Sandler, as well as being a main cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. Schneider had famous starring roles without Sandler being a major presence as well, including "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo," "The Hot Chick," and "The Animal." However, modern pop culture fans now know the actor mainly as a conservative figure with highly controversial opinions, rather than the light-hearted funnyman he once was.

Schneider has expressed contempt over losing roles supposedly for being pro-President Trump, while other, more liberal actors apparently don't face any consequences for being against the divisive politician. During a December 2025 interview with The Epoch Times, Schneider discussed Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who is vocally opposed to many of Trump's policies. "Mark Ruffalo could say whatever he wants against Trump and he'll still get work as an actor. But if an actor like me [...] dares question the tribe of Democrats, that's it. You're out of Hollywood," Schneider complained, claiming that he's essentially been blacklisted because of his views.

ROB SCHNEIDER: "Mark Ruffalo could say whatever he wants against Trump and he'll still get work as an actor. But if an actor like me ... dares question the tribe of Democrats, that's it. You're out of Hollywood." pic.twitter.com/C7U4O4zp1h — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 27, 2025

In 2016, the "Big Daddy" star revealed to the world that he was conservative when he made an off-color comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Hillary Clinton's presidential loss to Donald Trump. "I haven't seen the Democrats this p****d off since we freed the slaves," Schneider wrote at the time (via Newsweek). The tweet went viral, with many people offended by the distasteful joke. During a subsequent appearance on "Larry King Now," the actor clarified that he considered himself an "independent" but leaned right because, as he explained, ""There is a push and a constriction of freedom that is coming from the left now."