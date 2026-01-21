Rob Schneider's Reputation Will Never Recover After His Disastrous Downfall From Fame
Rob Schneider was once known as a prolific comedy star, particularly for his supporting roles in various movies starring Adam Sandler, as well as being a main cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. Schneider had famous starring roles without Sandler being a major presence as well, including "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo," "The Hot Chick," and "The Animal." However, modern pop culture fans now know the actor mainly as a conservative figure with highly controversial opinions, rather than the light-hearted funnyman he once was.
Schneider has expressed contempt over losing roles supposedly for being pro-President Trump, while other, more liberal actors apparently don't face any consequences for being against the divisive politician. During a December 2025 interview with The Epoch Times, Schneider discussed Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who is vocally opposed to many of Trump's policies. "Mark Ruffalo could say whatever he wants against Trump and he'll still get work as an actor. But if an actor like me [...] dares question the tribe of Democrats, that's it. You're out of Hollywood," Schneider complained, claiming that he's essentially been blacklisted because of his views.
ROB SCHNEIDER: "Mark Ruffalo could say whatever he wants against Trump and he'll still get work as an actor. But if an actor like me ... dares question the tribe of Democrats, that's it. You're out of Hollywood." pic.twitter.com/C7U4O4zp1h
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 27, 2025
In 2016, the "Big Daddy" star revealed to the world that he was conservative when he made an off-color comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Hillary Clinton's presidential loss to Donald Trump. "I haven't seen the Democrats this p****d off since we freed the slaves," Schneider wrote at the time (via Newsweek). The tweet went viral, with many people offended by the distasteful joke. During a subsequent appearance on "Larry King Now," the actor clarified that he considered himself an "independent" but leaned right because, as he explained, ""There is a push and a constriction of freedom that is coming from the left now."
Schneider's views have negatively impacted his relationship with famous daughter Elle King
In 2024, Rob Schneider upset fans even more when he reiterated during an interview with the Daily Mail that he is a supporter of President Donald Trump. While he was a known Republican for years, the "Happy Gilmore 2" star's support for the divisive politician was still surprising to some of his fans. "I'm voting for Trump," Schneider proudly confirmed before doubling down on why he's against the Democratic Party. "The Democrats aren't for anything," the actor stated. "They're against any limit on abortions, they're depending on people to hate Donald Trump more than they love their country." One of Schneider's biggest critics is none other than his daughter, Elle King, whose relationship with her famous dad has seemingly soured predominantly because of his anti-LGBTQ comments.
Among other incidents, Schneider had choice words for trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, professing that she was appropriating women. King later expressed that she is completely against the harmful rhetoric her father spouts. "I want to take this opportunity to say; I disagree. I do not agree with what he says," King said on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, before adding, "I believe in all forms of love and I just believe in anyone finding their happiness and their joy in whatever way, whatever capacity that is. There are no politics when it comes to love." The fact that his own daughter denounced him showcases just how far Schneider has fallen from grace. However, it's worth noting that his work doesn't appear to have slowed down, with three projects in pre- or post-production at the time of writing.