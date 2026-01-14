Lauren Boebert's Latest Footwear Fail Has Her Most Controversial Moment Back In The Spotlight
After moving past a scandal, most people would try and refrain from reminding everyone about the embarrassing moment. However, Lauren Boebert is not most people, and she's got more than enough messy controversies in her past that it may be hard for her not to inadvertently shine a spotlight on them from time to time. This proved to be the case recently when she was stopped by a reporter and asked about the prospect of abolishing the Federal Reserve System, but her glittery footwear stole the show.
.@PabloReports: Is the DOJ being weaponized against the Fed?
Boebert: I think the Fed has been weaponized against the American people. Abolish the Fed. pic.twitter.com/czzLNcnhc7
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2026
The congresswoman from Colorado was spotted rocking a pair of somewhat cheap-looking golden heels while on Capitol Hill in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on January 12. It wasn't long before some eagle-eyed commenters noticed a striking similarity to a pair of heels she was spotted rocking in some now-infamous security camera footage dating back to September 2023.
"Are those her Beetlejuice shoes?" an X user remarked, alongside side-by-side images showing a close-up of her shoes and her outfit from her run-in with security during a production of the musical "Beetlejuice." Boebert and her date, Quinn Gallagher, were forced to leave the family-friendly production after they were allegedly spotted groping one another, as well as yelling and disruptively singing along to the music. Why Boebert would want to wear those tacky gold heels once more is anyone's guess.
Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice scandal has stuck around for years
When Lauren Boebert decided to weigh in on why the government should abolish the Fed, many on social media called her out for seemingly not knowing what the Fed is or does. Many critics and haters attacked her for having dropped out of high school, while others slammed Boebert for seemingly sucking up to Donald Trump, even after he vetoed a bipartisan clean water bill that would have benefitted Colorado. But amid all the nuanced political vitriol, some good old-fashioned trolling about her controversial and lewd exploits were thrown in for good measure, with many poking fun at her penchant for wearing some wildly inappropriate outfits during her time in Congress.
"It's Snookie goes to Washington," one X user commented, amid a deluge of jokes about the "Beetlejuice" scandal too vulgar to actually quote. Another X user poked fun at Boebert for seemingly returning to her position of blind support for Trump, writing, "Donald gave her some gold pumps and she remembered her original stance on everything."
After her high-profile dust-up at the "Beetlejuice" production in September 2023, Boebert issued a formal apology for her behavior, and blamed her actions on her divorce. "The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community," Boebert shared at the time, adding, "I simply fell short of my values" (via CPR News). The career ramifications for getting freaky at an all-ages musical theater production, however, have been long-lasting to say the least.