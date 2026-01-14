Lauren Boebert's Latest Footwear Fail Has Her Most Controversial Moment Back In The Spotlight

After moving past a scandal, most people would try and refrain from reminding everyone about the embarrassing moment. However, Lauren Boebert is not most people, and she's got more than enough messy controversies in her past that it may be hard for her not to inadvertently shine a spotlight on them from time to time. This proved to be the case recently when she was stopped by a reporter and asked about the prospect of abolishing the Federal Reserve System, but her glittery footwear stole the show.

.@PabloReports: Is the DOJ being weaponized against the Fed? Boebert: I think the Fed has been weaponized against the American people. Abolish the Fed. pic.twitter.com/czzLNcnhc7 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2026

The congresswoman from Colorado was spotted rocking a pair of somewhat cheap-looking golden heels while on Capitol Hill in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on January 12. It wasn't long before some eagle-eyed commenters noticed a striking similarity to a pair of heels she was spotted rocking in some now-infamous security camera footage dating back to September 2023.

"Are those her Beetlejuice shoes?" an X user remarked, alongside side-by-side images showing a close-up of her shoes and her outfit from her run-in with security during a production of the musical "Beetlejuice." Boebert and her date, Quinn Gallagher, were forced to leave the family-friendly production after they were allegedly spotted groping one another, as well as yelling and disruptively singing along to the music. Why Boebert would want to wear those tacky gold heels once more is anyone's guess.