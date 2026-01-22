The Forgotten Donald Trump Hair Look That May Be Even Worse Than His Current Disaster 'Do

If you want to take jabs at President Donald Trump's appearance, you will often find that it's pretty easy to do. The most common disasters going on in his appearance are his internationally famous orange makeup fails and the way he chooses to style his hair — which seems weightless and like it might come off at any time. Celebrity hair stylist Matthew Curtis talked to Gentlemen's Journal and called Trump's current 'do "one of the worst hairstyles in the world,", but we're here to tell you that this isn't the worst that Trump's hair has looked.

Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty

While you might not immediately think of the '90s when considering some of the worst hairstyles ever conceived, it's the decade we turn to for this Trump hair monstrosity. In the February 1997 photo you can see above, Trump stands with Venezuelan (oh, the irony) Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado, but you barely pay attention to her. Instead, you are instantly drawn to whatever is going on with Trump's long forgotten dark hair. Trump, who was 50 at the time, managed to simultaneously slick up his hair and kind of part it on the sides — and he even put a bit of it over his own ear. At the time, Trump was pretty much the owner of the Miss Universe Pageant contest.