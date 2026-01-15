Barron Trump's Biggest Obstacle To Marrying Princess Isabella Isn't Reality: It's Melania

Despite mounting interest in the matter, the public doesn't know much about Barron Trump's love life. Of late, fans of the Trump family have taken matters into their own hands – MAGA has been playing matchmaker for Barron with a royal family member, and Donald Trump surely approves. But would Melania Trump support Barron marrying a princess? Actually, we think Melania might be this hypothetical couple's biggest roadblock.

Donald has been open about his hopes to acquire Greenland, so he'd probably love MAGA's latest plan. "MAGA is saying that Barron Trump should marry Princess Isabella of Denmark so that Greenland would be given to US as a dоwry," said one post going viral on X (formerly Twitter). There is no shortage of problems with this idea, including but not limited to: these two people likely don't know each other, Greenland has been explicit about its lack of interest in becoming a part of the U.S., and perhaps most importantly, we aren't living in an episode of "Bridgerton."

Plus, in the eyes of royalty, Barron surely isn't the golden child he is to MAGA. As one X user put it, "Danish women are not the ones you can just court in the 19th century style lol. Also Isabella is from aristocracy. Barron is a commoner. Even in those standards, Barron can just mop the floor for her at best." Yet, even these obstacles might be no match for the biggest one of all: Barron's notoriously controlling mom.