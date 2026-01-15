Barron Trump's Biggest Obstacle To Marrying Princess Isabella Isn't Reality: It's Melania
Despite mounting interest in the matter, the public doesn't know much about Barron Trump's love life. Of late, fans of the Trump family have taken matters into their own hands – MAGA has been playing matchmaker for Barron with a royal family member, and Donald Trump surely approves. But would Melania Trump support Barron marrying a princess? Actually, we think Melania might be this hypothetical couple's biggest roadblock.
Donald has been open about his hopes to acquire Greenland, so he'd probably love MAGA's latest plan. "MAGA is saying that Barron Trump should marry Princess Isabella of Denmark so that Greenland would be given to US as a dоwry," said one post going viral on X (formerly Twitter). There is no shortage of problems with this idea, including but not limited to: these two people likely don't know each other, Greenland has been explicit about its lack of interest in becoming a part of the U.S., and perhaps most importantly, we aren't living in an episode of "Bridgerton."
Plus, in the eyes of royalty, Barron surely isn't the golden child he is to MAGA. As one X user put it, "Danish women are not the ones you can just court in the 19th century style lol. Also Isabella is from aristocracy. Barron is a commoner. Even in those standards, Barron can just mop the floor for her at best." Yet, even these obstacles might be no match for the biggest one of all: Barron's notoriously controlling mom.
It's hard to picture Melania Trump rooting this romance on
Melania Trump's relationship with Barron Trump is clearly close. In fact, back in 2024, a psychologist told The List that Melania would likely face loneliness when Barron turned 18. Now, Barron is approaching his 20th birthday, and it's hard to imagine Melania being enthusiastic about him leaving the nest or taking steps further into adulthood and away from her.
After Mar-a-Lago's New Year's party, a source told journalist Rob Shuter that Melania cracked down on folks breaching Barron's privacy at the event. In his Substack, Shuter wrote that his source told him, "Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," adding, "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
We all know by now that Melania likes avoiding the limelight as much as she can. So, it's no surprise that she demands the same for Barron. Considering that behavior, it's hard to imagine Melania supporting Barron getting into a relationship. It's even harder to imagine her supporting Barron getting into a relationship with someone in the public eye. And it's even harder yet to imagine her supporting Barron getting set up by folks on the internet. Evidently, there are more than a few reasons why MAGA's fantasy of Barron becoming royalty may not be a match made in heaven. But, even if it did come to fruition, Melania would almost surely put a stop to it.