Donald Trump's Weird Whole Milk Rant Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
A year before U.S. government debuted a reconfigured food pyramid, Congress was considering a bill permitting schools to offers the full range of milk options, from full-fat to fat-free. By January 2026, the law was ready for Donald Trump's signature, and the president invited a number of people to his gaudy Oval Office for the occasion. "Schools will finally be able to expand their offerings to include nutritious whole milk," Trump explained (via USA Today). "It's actually a legal definition, whole milk. And it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem."
Trump: "It's actually a legal definition — 'whole milk.' And it's whole with a W for those of you that have a problem." pic.twitter.com/KaVSUC5FS2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026
On social media, people speculated on Trump's bizarre fixation on homophones. "How much do you want to bet HE didn't know it started with a w," mused one poster on X (formerly Twitter). Others chimed in their agreement, convinced this theory was true. "Whenever he has to preemptively correct people, it means he was already corrected for the same thing," claimed another. Some users also believed Trump was basking in the thrill of discovery. "He definitely just learned it's not 'hole milk' 5 minutes ago," one poster joked.
Although Trump was laser-focused on spelling matters, he didn't show the same dedication to food safety regulations. At the event, Trump indicated a large open bottle of milk on his desk. "It's been sitting here for five days," he declared, indicating that he wanted to share it with the media attendees. Hopefully this was hyperbole, since the beverage was out way longer than the recommended maximum of two hours.
Trump harped on his health and it backfired
Beyond confounding people with a spelling lesson no one asked for, Donald Trump used his camera time to talk about his health, and, of course, the remarks backfired. As USDA advisor Ben Carson touted milk's health benefits, Trump interjected, asking, "So milk would help your cognitive ability?" After Carson agreed, Trump mentioned his experiences with cognitive tests. "I've taken a lot of them," he boasted. "I've aced every one of them because I drink milk."
Like other times, Trump's health ramblings escalated rumors of cognitive decline, generating more derision. "He's still bragging about this dementia test he took?" quipped one Instagram commenter. It also didn't help that the president had opined on the subject of cognitive tests in a Truth Social post less than two weeks earlier. Then again, Trump has been bragging about these test results since 2018, so he's not likely to stop any time soon.
As part of Trump's whole milk support, the USDA even envisioned the president starring in a "Got Milk" campaign, complete with a milk moustache. Unsurprisingly, netizens didn't find it to be a compelling marketing strategy. "Milk hasn't done his body good," joked one Instagram user. Wisecracks aside, the president wasn't listening carefully to Carson's commentary, since the physician was specifying the benefits of milk for the first 25 years of life. For Trump, that time has long passed. Instead, at age 79, he's just a few years away from the final phase of brain changes.