A year before U.S. government debuted a reconfigured food pyramid, Congress was considering a bill permitting schools to offers the full range of milk options, from full-fat to fat-free. By January 2026, the law was ready for Donald Trump's signature, and the president invited a number of people to his gaudy Oval Office for the occasion. "Schools will finally be able to expand their offerings to include nutritious whole milk," Trump explained (via USA Today). "It's actually a legal definition, whole milk. And it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem."

On social media, people speculated on Trump's bizarre fixation on homophones. "How much do you want to bet HE didn't know it started with a w," mused one poster on X (formerly Twitter). Others chimed in their agreement, convinced this theory was true. "Whenever he has to preemptively correct people, it means he was already corrected for the same thing," claimed another. Some users also believed Trump was basking in the thrill of discovery. "He definitely just learned it's not 'hole milk' 5 minutes ago," one poster joked.

Although Trump was laser-focused on spelling matters, he didn't show the same dedication to food safety regulations. At the event, Trump indicated a large open bottle of milk on his desk. "It's been sitting here for five days," he declared, indicating that he wanted to share it with the media attendees. Hopefully this was hyperbole, since the beverage was out way longer than the recommended maximum of two hours.