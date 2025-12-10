Donald Trump's Incessant Health Ramblings Pour Gasoline On Cognitive Decline Rumors

Not one to let a grudge go, President Donald Trump took to social media on December 9 to bemoan a New York Times article that had come out two weeks prior. While the article does an articulate job of pointing out the ways Trump has been slowing down during his second term, it seems to have struck a nerve regarding the president's cognitive functioning. So much so that Trump brought up the publication four times in his rambling Truth Social post. However, as much as he may think that he's defending his own honor, Trump's freakout might be an indication that he's hiding something about his health.

Within his diatribe, Trump repeats several misguided claims, suggesting he's "stopped Eight Wars" with no clear indication of when or how. He also states that he's "created an 'aura' around the United States of America," again, with no explanation as to what, exactly that could possibly mean. He then brings up his "PERFECT Marks" on his "very boring Medical Examinations" before diving into how he's "ACED" three cognitive tests. The president uses all of this as proof that the reporting from the New York Times should be considered "FAKE," and demands an apology from the media outlet. While he may posit that he's the busiest he's ever been, going off on social media tirades is doing little to hide that Trump's health appears to be in decline — and the online masses are noticing.