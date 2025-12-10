Donald Trump's Incessant Health Ramblings Pour Gasoline On Cognitive Decline Rumors
Not one to let a grudge go, President Donald Trump took to social media on December 9 to bemoan a New York Times article that had come out two weeks prior. While the article does an articulate job of pointing out the ways Trump has been slowing down during his second term, it seems to have struck a nerve regarding the president's cognitive functioning. So much so that Trump brought up the publication four times in his rambling Truth Social post. However, as much as he may think that he's defending his own honor, Trump's freakout might be an indication that he's hiding something about his health.
Within his diatribe, Trump repeats several misguided claims, suggesting he's "stopped Eight Wars" with no clear indication of when or how. He also states that he's "created an 'aura' around the United States of America," again, with no explanation as to what, exactly that could possibly mean. He then brings up his "PERFECT Marks" on his "very boring Medical Examinations" before diving into how he's "ACED" three cognitive tests. The president uses all of this as proof that the reporting from the New York Times should be considered "FAKE," and demands an apology from the media outlet. While he may posit that he's the busiest he's ever been, going off on social media tirades is doing little to hide that Trump's health appears to be in decline — and the online masses are noticing.
Netizens point out Donald Trump's messy mental state
Although there have been photos and videos sparking concern over Donald Trump's health issues during his second term as president, the most damning of all are his own social media posts. After his Truth Social tirade, one user on X (formerly Twitter) was quick to point out that, "If anyone else wrote something like this, it would be universally acknowledged that the person is mentally unstable." Considering the mixed use of all caps and oddly capitalized words, the repetition of anger at an article written weeks ago, and Trump's use of the phrase, "Thank you for your attention to this matter," there is decent cause for concern.
Another person wrote, "If someone's grandpa posted this on Facebook, the family would be discussing assisted living by dinner." This was followed up with another X user suggesting, "More like memory care." Many still seemed to think that Trump's mental state might be inching towards concern, with one commenter writing, "My dad had dementia, he said stuff like this all the time, our job was to change the subject." Which might be good advice for Trump, as his obsession over his own image isn't doing anything to dissuade the rumors swirling around him. It's clear that Trump's medical checkups haven't eased concern around his health, and surely his bringing up how often he's "at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center" isn't helping either.