An Inside Look At Trump's Bizarre Mar-A-Lago Parties Has Us Scratching Our Heads

If you ever thought that a billionaire's private parties probably look like the Illuminati gatherings in "Eyes Wide Shut," it turns out they might be even weirder. As seen in videos posted to social media in recent months, parties held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort appear to be something out of a surrealist nightmare and have included people wearing elaborate dog masks and antique costumes to exotic dancers in giant champagne glasses, among numerous other bits of bizarre entertainment. While we all know how tacky Mar-a-Lago's decor truly is, these naked displays of wealthy excess are nothing short of baffling.

The most recent event left many on social media confused and more than a little unsettled. Videos that emerged from the lugubrious Bacchanalia painted a picture of unbridled decadence and vulgar wealth. Some of the most jarring footage of the event, posted to X (formerly Twitter) on January 14, showed entertainers who were decked out in costumes designed in the style of 18th-century French nobility, a la Marie Antoinette. Adding to the sense of strangeness, their faces were covered in cheap dog masks that looked like something out of the famous Bear Man costume from "The Shining."

"Let them eat cake"— Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend pic.twitter.com/lLK9wVDUBq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 14, 2026

Another video from a recent Mar-a-Lago party, which was posted to X on January 13, showed a line of feather-clad showgirls dancing and prancing around the party. In the clip, an old, tuxedo-clad guest — who resembled a cartoon of a railroad tycoon — gleefully and awkwardly frolicked around the young women. Meanwhile, photos of the food looked particularly unappetizing, but at least the meals featured an image of Donald Trump himself charred into a hamburger bun. Nothing says "man of the people" like forcing guests to consume an image of your face with their dinner.