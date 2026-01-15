An Inside Look At Trump's Bizarre Mar-A-Lago Parties Has Us Scratching Our Heads
If you ever thought that a billionaire's private parties probably look like the Illuminati gatherings in "Eyes Wide Shut," it turns out they might be even weirder. As seen in videos posted to social media in recent months, parties held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort appear to be something out of a surrealist nightmare and have included people wearing elaborate dog masks and antique costumes to exotic dancers in giant champagne glasses, among numerous other bits of bizarre entertainment. While we all know how tacky Mar-a-Lago's decor truly is, these naked displays of wealthy excess are nothing short of baffling.
The most recent event left many on social media confused and more than a little unsettled. Videos that emerged from the lugubrious Bacchanalia painted a picture of unbridled decadence and vulgar wealth. Some of the most jarring footage of the event, posted to X (formerly Twitter) on January 14, showed entertainers who were decked out in costumes designed in the style of 18th-century French nobility, a la Marie Antoinette. Adding to the sense of strangeness, their faces were covered in cheap dog masks that looked like something out of the famous Bear Man costume from "The Shining."
Another video from a recent Mar-a-Lago party, which was posted to X on January 13, showed a line of feather-clad showgirls dancing and prancing around the party. In the clip, an old, tuxedo-clad guest — who resembled a cartoon of a railroad tycoon — gleefully and awkwardly frolicked around the young women. Meanwhile, photos of the food looked particularly unappetizing, but at least the meals featured an image of Donald Trump himself charred into a hamburger bun. Nothing says "man of the people" like forcing guests to consume an image of your face with their dinner.
These overt displays of wealth and excess are nothing new
While insiders have revealed details of Donald Trump's elite private Mar-a-Lago bashes in the past, videos and photos of the opulent gatherings have really given people some insight into just how wild they can be. At a time when inflation has driven up poverty levels and food insecurity is at the forefront of many Americans' minds, seeing the tone-deaf level of wasteful spending at some of these parties has struck a nerve. A video posted on X, from Trump's New Year's Eve party, went viral when it revealed that the event included a full caviar food station.
"Priorities for the convicted felon obviously do not include the current economic plight of the American people. Unforced error on his part," one user on X posted. Another critic tweeted, "This isn't just a party, it's a statement about priorities." And another such priority is clearly having comically over-the-top displays of classless wealth, like putting beautiful women inside giant, rotating champagne glasses, as seen in a video posted to X in November 2025.
For the average person, the cost of living like Donald Trump is staggering, and it's unknown how much money Trump himself is fronting for these events. However, considering it reportedly costs around $1 million for a highly exclusive membership at Mar-a-Lago(per Bloomberg), you have to ask yourself, is watching dog-masked dancers and eating Trump-face hamburgers really worth $1 million?