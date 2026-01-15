Expert Claims Donald Trump Had A Stroke & Suspicion About His Health Keeps Building
Toddling through the first year of his second term, President Donald Trump showed signs that his health was rapidly in decline. From lackluster speeches to possibly falling asleep on the job, there's been ample evidence that the president is slowing down. Hopping on "The Court of History" podcast on January 14, Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine professor Bruce Davidson made the bold assertion that he believes Trump's health issues might be due to a stroke. The evidence he pointed to included "videos of him shuffling his feet," as well as "garbling words, which he hadn't done before."
Davidson also brought up that Trump's penchant for needing a nap and his struggles with descending the stairs to Air Force One are "consistent with having had a stroke." Still, he also suggested that, should a stroke have happened, Trump "looks like he's had significant recovery."
Of course, as the president inches closer to becoming an octogenarian in office, Trump's notable decline has given people cause for concern. Though the White House consistently battles back against speculation on Trump's health, its talking points don't seem to be doing the trick. Karoline Leavitt spoke to the Daily Beast to claim that "President Trump remains in excellent overall health," before decrying Davidson as "a left-wing nut job and Democrat activist." However, her assertions that "the American people see with their own eyes" how healthy the president is may not hold water.
Many online have noticed Donald Trump's declining health
It's safe to say there are those who are not fooled by Karoline Leavitt's claims that Donald Trump is at the top of his game. In fact, many seemed rather thankful that Bruce Davidson was willing to boldly speak about his suspicions. One person on X mentioned Trump's drowsiness and claimed, "Former private caregiver here. ALL my stroke, dementia patients needed naps." Others came for the suggestion that the American people can't see what's going on. One person wrote that it felt comical that the White House would try to cover up any health issues by saying, "and he's looking like that can we be serious."
Trump himself also seems to have his health on the brain. Oscillating from freakouts over rumors around his well-being to contemplating the afterlife, it seems that the president has been mulling some things over. Davidson even suggested that Trump's behavior around matters like this could be due to a possible stroke. "It's a very serious ... scary event, and people react in different ways," he asserted. While this could point towards Trump's reckless ruling of the nation, it could also suggest that concerns over Trump's lifespan are shared by more than just the general public. Perhaps the messaging from the White House would go over better if the president also didn't appear concerned for his own future.