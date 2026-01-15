Expert Claims Donald Trump Had A Stroke & Suspicion About His Health Keeps Building

Toddling through the first year of his second term, President Donald Trump showed signs that his health was rapidly in decline. From lackluster speeches to possibly falling asleep on the job, there's been ample evidence that the president is slowing down. Hopping on "The Court of History" podcast on January 14, Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine professor Bruce Davidson made the bold assertion that he believes Trump's health issues might be due to a stroke. The evidence he pointed to included "videos of him shuffling his feet," as well as "garbling words, which he hadn't done before."

Davidson also brought up that Trump's penchant for needing a nap and his struggles with descending the stairs to Air Force One are "consistent with having had a stroke." Still, he also suggested that, should a stroke have happened, Trump "looks like he's had significant recovery."

Of course, as the president inches closer to becoming an octogenarian in office, Trump's notable decline has given people cause for concern. Though the White House consistently battles back against speculation on Trump's health, its talking points don't seem to be doing the trick. Karoline Leavitt spoke to the Daily Beast to claim that "President Trump remains in excellent overall health," before decrying Davidson as "a left-wing nut job and Democrat activist." However, her assertions that "the American people see with their own eyes" how healthy the president is may not hold water.