Nicole Kidman's Eyebrow Blindness Is So Obvious In These Photos
You've probably seen the hundreds of TikTok videos in which users reveal a severe case of "eyebrow blindness," or a time when you didn't realize that you went too overboard in the way you decided to style your eyebrows. As time passes, it's clear to see that no one is immune to it — not even five-time Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman. The Australian actress has had her share of eyebrow blindness, but what surprises us is how often this has happened. She did go through a glow-up era after her divorce from Tom Cruise, though, so at least other aspects of her life have thrived.
In Kidman's case, there is one distinct feature in her appearance that immediately draws our eyes to her eyebrows. The "Big Little Lies" and "Lioness" star often contrasts her lighter hair with dark eyebrows, which means they immediately pop whenever you look at her face. When she manages not to overdo it, it looks great, but when she doesn't... well, that's where we come in.
That time when there was too much going on
You can see in this photo taken in 2025 in London — during a tennis match she attended with none other than Anna Wintour — that no matter what you do to cover your face, if you don't know what to do with your eyebrows, they will stand out. Nicole Kidman pulled her hair slightly to the front, wore big sunglasses and a hat — and the eyebrow blindness is still evident. The problem here is that there's too much going on, and the eyebrows only emphasize it. If she had a fake moustache, this would easily look like those funny disguises we see in cartoons that combine eyebrows and glasses.
That time when she stopped plucking halfway through
In 2025, Nicole Kidman made a point of showing off her killer legs. But in this photo taken in the same year, it looks like she didn't put as much effort into plucking her eyebrows as she did on working her legs. You can see that her eyebrows are thick and, at the same time, have some clear patches, as if Kidman decided not to have them look too thick but changed her mind halfway through. The result is messy, but, in her defense, it becomes blatantly more obvious in a close-up photo. However, the people who spoke to her face-to-face on that day could probably see that it wasn't the best day for her eyebrows. Don't get us wrong, though — she still looks beautiful for someone in her late 50s.
When Nicole Kidman got to her villain era
This is one example that perfectly underscores that eyebrow blindness is not reserved to decisions we made a decade or more ago. In this photo, also taken in 2025, you can see that, once again, Nicole Kidman went a little too hard on the thickness of her eyebrows. Maybe it was an attempt to match her mascara and eyeliner to give her a bit of an edgy look, but the color and angle of the eyebrows ended up making Kidman look like a Batman villain. Ironically, she was in 1995's "Batman Forever," but she wasn't a villain — and her eyebrows looked great then.
Everything's fair but the brows
In this red carpet look from 2020, Nicole Kidman once again exaggerated the thickness of her eyebrows, and what makes it worse is that the rest of her composition — hair, makeup, attire — is the direct opposite tone of her eyebrows, which makes them stand out more than ever. At the same time, this is the kind of eyebrow design that makes us wonder if that arched look is really the way to go for Kidman, because it has wrecked her look on more than a few occasions. Though, of course, the "Moulin Rouge" star has many other iconic red carpet looks to fall back on.
Symmetry is overrated, apparently
No matter what you are trying to go for when you are styling your eyebrows, it goes without saying that symmetry is key. In these photos taken in 2016 during the Toronto Film Festival, Nicole Kidman's eyebrow blindness was on full display. Up close, it looks like both her eyebrows are different sizes, and it's only accentuated by the shadow on the left side of her face in the first photo. You can see in the extremities that the eyebrows don't get softer and thinner equally, and the arch designed on the right eyebrow is much more detailed than on the left. We provided two different angles for this one so you can see it wasn't the light playing tricks on our minds.
Flight of the eyebrows
It's easy to understand why Nicole Kidman goes for the thicker look when it comes to her eyebrows, though. When she styles them thinner, it looks like they are barely there and, at a distance, it might look like she shaved them off entirely. However, these 2011 photos taken on the red carpet at the Grammys make it clear that Kidman's eyebrow blindness is not reserved for when they are on the thick side. Here, it looks like they are at completely different angles, and the right one looks like it's trying to get away from her face.