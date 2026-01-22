Nicole Kidman's Eyebrow Blindness Is So Obvious In These Photos

You've probably seen the hundreds of TikTok videos in which users reveal a severe case of "eyebrow blindness," or a time when you didn't realize that you went too overboard in the way you decided to style your eyebrows. As time passes, it's clear to see that no one is immune to it — not even five-time Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman. The Australian actress has had her share of eyebrow blindness, but what surprises us is how often this has happened. She did go through a glow-up era after her divorce from Tom Cruise, though, so at least other aspects of her life have thrived.

In Kidman's case, there is one distinct feature in her appearance that immediately draws our eyes to her eyebrows. The "Big Little Lies" and "Lioness" star often contrasts her lighter hair with dark eyebrows, which means they immediately pop whenever you look at her face. When she manages not to overdo it, it looks great, but when she doesn't... well, that's where we come in.