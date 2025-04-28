Nicole Kidman's Gorgeous Style Transformation After Her Divorce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Los Angeles in 2001, an apocryphal story suggested that Nicole Kidman was papped breathing a sigh of relief on a street, after signing the documents that ended her marriage to Tom Cruise. However, the actress later revealed that wasn't quite the case. "That was not me," Kidman told British GQ. "[T]hat was from a film, that wasn't real life." She confirmed that all was, indeed, not what it seemed. Unfortunately for Kidman, the photograph — and others from Kidman's Getty Images oeuvre — have had something of a renaissance in the 2020s, gaining a new life through memes.

Enter the band Haim, who mimicked the photo on the cover of their March 2025 single "Relationships." Quite fittingly, it's a song about the universal struggles of love. The "Want You Back" hitmakers even took style inspiration from Kidman's look in the photo, wearing sheer tops and sneakers. It showed, even early in Kidman's divorce from Cruise, that she was delivering looks that would be remembered for a long, long time.

Reddit sleuths suggest that the jury is still out as to the exact provenance of the infamous photo. What film is it actually from? Wasn't the original story that Kidman had been papped sneezing? Either way, that tumultuous post-divorce period in her life signaled a new dawn for Kidman. A new gorgeous style dawn.