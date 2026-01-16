Barack Obama's Most Bizarre Controversy Is Revived As Gavin Newsom Trolls Karoline Leavitt

These days, it's hard to imagine a time when the president of the United States might have faced backlash over the color of his suit. Believe it or not, though, this happened just over a decade ago. Barack Obama's tan suit controversy was a surprisingly big deal at the time. And it's on our minds again, thanks to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's latest fashion statement, which was pointed out by none other than Governor of California Gavin Newsom.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/SWpO6xk0Md — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 15, 2026

On January 15, Karoline Leavitt took the podium in the Press Briefing Room. She discussed ICE targeting Minnesota, dressed in a tan suit eerily similar to the one Obama got so much flak for sporting. Lately, the official account of California Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office on X (formerly Twitter) has taken to trolling MAGA and the current administration. They did it again after Leavitt's tan suit-clad press briefing, sharing a side-by-side photo of her and Obama in the controversial outfit. "Who wore it better?" the account captioned the photos, subtly pointing out the hypocrisy of the difference between how the two administrations have been treated.

Plenty of commenters answered the question in the caption and, unsurprisingly, seemed to be split down party lines. Some comments argued that the tan suit was, in fact, scandal-worthy when Obama wore it but not when Leavitt did, citing reasons like gender and the difference between their roles. In reality, though, it's hard not to recognize the point being made by the post when looked at in good faith.