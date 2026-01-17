William & Kate's Hush-Hush Crisis Management Expert Hire Hints At Trouble In Paradise

William, Prince of Wales' silence on Catherine, Princess of Wales' birthday hasn't helped mounting divorce rumors. Then there's the fact that the couple has apparently hired a new crisis management expert for their team. The Daily Mail reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton's staff now includes Liza Ravenscroft, a seasoned and highly regarded expert in communications. That could be seen as a sign that the Wales family ise prepping to make some big announcement or change... perhaps one about the status of their relationship?

Some on social media certainly think so. One person on X posted, "Charles and Diana were unofficially separated for several years before things got so bad, they had to announce it. Perhaps the same thing is happening here." Others noted that William hired Princess Diana's divorce lawyers in 2025, a move that was heralded as a way for him to differentiate himself from his father.

On Ravenscroft's LinkedIn, she describes herself as a "trusted – and positive – counsel, a seasoned media handler who believes in the power of strong relationships to defend and charm in equal measure." And she's the senior director for crisis & risk at Edelman, a global communications firm.