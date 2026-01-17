William & Kate's Hush-Hush Crisis Management Expert Hire Hints At Trouble In Paradise
William, Prince of Wales' silence on Catherine, Princess of Wales' birthday hasn't helped mounting divorce rumors. Then there's the fact that the couple has apparently hired a new crisis management expert for their team. The Daily Mail reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton's staff now includes Liza Ravenscroft, a seasoned and highly regarded expert in communications. That could be seen as a sign that the Wales family ise prepping to make some big announcement or change... perhaps one about the status of their relationship?
Some on social media certainly think so. One person on X posted, "Charles and Diana were unofficially separated for several years before things got so bad, they had to announce it. Perhaps the same thing is happening here." Others noted that William hired Princess Diana's divorce lawyers in 2025, a move that was heralded as a way for him to differentiate himself from his father.
On Ravenscroft's LinkedIn, she describes herself as a "trusted – and positive – counsel, a seasoned media handler who believes in the power of strong relationships to defend and charm in equal measure." And she's the senior director for crisis & risk at Edelman, a global communications firm.
William and Kate might need a crisis management expert for other family drama
The Daily Mail reported that a Kensington Palace connection confirmed Liza Ravenscroft's role wouldn't be specifically for crisis management for Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it certainly doesn't hurt to have someone who's trained to handle worst-case scenarios on your team when you are a part of one of the world's most famous families.
It could also be that Ravenscroft's position on William and Kate's team has to do with the royal family's more obvious drama. There's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly a prince, who was stripped of his titles over his reported connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
And then there's the ongoing rift between William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Harry is expected to visit England later in January, and both he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex might be visiting in July for the Invictus Games. Perhaps big brother is prepping for this visit? Or perhaps Ravenscroft came on to help squash the William and Kate divorce rumors once and for all. Only time will tell.