King Charles' Relationship With Carole Middleton Explained

Cast your mind back to the first time you can recall your mother and father's respective parents being in the same place. There's a chance you were the reason both sets of grandparents were on hand, coming together to celebrate their shared descendant. However, you're likely not a member of the British royal family. And, when there's only so much room in the spotlight, jealousy can sometimes rear its ugly head — especially when newcomers join the fray by marriage. To that end, while King Charles III seems to have a good relationship with Carole Middleton, his son Prince William's mother-in-law, that reportedly wasn't always the case. And it reportedly had everything to do with King Charles feeling a bit shown-up as a grandparent.

Charles is certainly no stranger to jealousy. He was said to be quite jealous of his late ex-wife Princess Diana, due to her immense popularity during their marriage, and even William, Prince of Wales, and his own wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, allegedly had the king seething on account of their star outshining his, as well. But in the case of Kate's mother, Carole, Charles was mostly just jealous of how much time she was spending with their shared grandchildren. In August 2016, a purported friend of then-Prince Charles told the Daily Mail that the royal "feels very much that the Middletons get more than their fair share of time with George and Charlotte" (Prince Louis hadn't been born yet at the time). The source added that, while Charles had recently attended Prince George's third birthday party, he wasn't particularly thrilled that the event was a Carole Middleton production. "Charles feels rather left out," they said.