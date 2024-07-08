Inside Prince William's Relationship With Carole And Michael Middleton

Throughout all the controversies that have plagued Prince William and Princess Catherine over the years, the latter's parents have remained dignified and notably media-shy figures. Princess Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are humble folks from Berkshire who were thrust into the limelight when their daughter wed Prince William in 2011. Many parents worry about the sort of partner their children will bring home; in Carole and Michael's case, Catherine's beau brought with him a regal lineage that understandably carries some lofty baggage. "It is all Michael and Carole have ever wanted, for their children to be successful and happily married, preferably into well-to-do families," a friend told Vanity Fair for a "Meet the Parents" profile in 2011. "Never in their wildest dreams did they actually imagine one of them would marry into the royal family."

As the eventual king's in-laws and parents of the future queen consort, a role that Catherine may already be ready to take on, Carole and Michael have a daunting prospect ahead of them. But thankfully, they have their son-in-law at hand to help them adjust to the glare of the public spotlight. Here's a look inside Prince William's relationship with Carole and Michael Middleton.