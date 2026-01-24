Lara Trump Photos That Prove She Should've Left Her Botched Beauty Routine In 2016

You would think having access to the top stylists, makeup artists, and hairdressers in the country would teach Lara Trump a thing or two about how to do her own makeup. One of the pioneer women of "Mar-A-Lago face", Trump proves it's not just botched fillers and Botox that achieve the look — it's a botched beauty routine on top of it. The presidential daughter-in-law has transformed drastically in her fashion choices, but her aesthetic feels off-balance when her makeup hasn't budged. The last decade of makeup trends has taken a drastic pivot toward a more minimal look, but Trump can't seem to shake the holy-grail products and techniques of beauty YouTube's past (even leaving us worried that she hasn't bought new makeup since then).

The 2016 makeup look is so specific that younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha influencers have managed to follow the blueprint to a tee. A dark, carved-out brow, matte full-coverage foundation, a heavy contour, liquid lip kits, and dramatic cut creases defined the era, marked by the emergence of social media "beauty gurus" and Kylie Jenner's domination of the cosmetics world. While coexisting with the emergence of brands such as Glossier, it wouldn't be until the 2020s that understated, natural makeup styles would fully take over. Trump seemingly missed that memo, proudly posting selfies over the last year that belong under the #throwbackthursday tag.