Lara Trump's Complete Style Transformation

One of the familiar faces of the Trump family and MAGA movement is Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump. The couple met in 2008, and they got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot the year after, and Eric and Lara's lavish wedding took place at Mar-a-Lago, the club owned by Eric's father Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Lara has worked as a pastry chef and personal trainer, but she later got a job working for "Inside Edition." As Donald's political career took off, Lara's career also evolved. Lara stepped back from "Inside Edition" to focus on Donald's campaign in 2016, which she discussed in an interview with Port City Daily, a newspaper from her hometown Wilmington, North Carolina. In that same interview, Lara spoke highly of her experience campaigning, saying, "[Being a part of this campaign] is the greatest thing I've ever done in my entire life. It's incredible." Lara also told the outlet, "When my father-in-law decided he was running for president, I said to him, 'Look, this is my home. I know the people in North Carolina, and I want to go down there. You can send me anytime you want.'"

Advertisement

Lara continued working on Donald's political career for his 2020 and 2024 re-election bids. She previously appeared on Fox News occasionally, she has also created her own internet shows such as "Real News" on Facebook and a podcast called "The Right View." Over time, Lara's personal style has evolved as her career has changed and politics has become a focus.