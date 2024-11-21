Lara Trump's Complete Style Transformation
One of the familiar faces of the Trump family and MAGA movement is Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump. The couple met in 2008, and they got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot the year after, and Eric and Lara's lavish wedding took place at Mar-a-Lago, the club owned by Eric's father Donald Trump.
Lara has worked as a pastry chef and personal trainer, but she later got a job working for "Inside Edition." As Donald's political career took off, Lara's career also evolved. Lara stepped back from "Inside Edition" to focus on Donald's campaign in 2016, which she discussed in an interview with Port City Daily, a newspaper from her hometown Wilmington, North Carolina. In that same interview, Lara spoke highly of her experience campaigning, saying, "[Being a part of this campaign] is the greatest thing I've ever done in my entire life. It's incredible." Lara also told the outlet, "When my father-in-law decided he was running for president, I said to him, 'Look, this is my home. I know the people in North Carolina, and I want to go down there. You can send me anytime you want.'"
Lara continued working on Donald's political career for his 2020 and 2024 re-election bids. She previously appeared on Fox News occasionally, she has also created her own internet shows such as "Real News" on Facebook and a podcast called "The Right View." Over time, Lara's personal style has evolved as her career has changed and politics has become a focus.
Lara's sense of style before politics was more laidback
After they began dating in 2008, Eric Trump and Lara Trump (then Lara Yunaska) spent Thanksgiving that year at Mar-a-Lago. The above photo is a snapshot of the couple on the holiday. Lara can be seen in a strapless, satin red dress with ruching, seemingly chosen to match Eric's red tie. It's also evident from the photo that Lara dyed her hair since dark brown strands can be seen peeking out from the outer layer of almost platinum blond hair. (This photo was one of the throwback photos from before Lara's rumored plastic surgery.)
Lara's dress definitely fits the vibe of a Florida Thanksgiving, which was likely a lot warmer than a New York Thanksgiving would have been. The simple, somewhat laidback look was also similar to her look in other photos of her and Eric from before the Trump family's foray into politics: a simple, solid color dress, two-toned hair, and minimal makeup.
Lara knew how to dress for the occasion for a zoo trip
Eric Trump and his then-girlfriend Lara Yunaska (now Lara Trump) headed to Staten Island Zoo in July 2012 for National Zookeeper Week. For that outing, Lara opted for another casual look. She wore a black tank top, cropped gray cargo pants, and tan sandals. Her hair color was still brown and blond, but this time her locks were crimped.
Per LinkedIn, 2012 is the year Lara began her work at "Inside Edition," so this low-key look was another pre-politics outfit. It also fits the vibe of the zoo trip, since Lara and Eric were up close and personal with a feathered friend (as seen in the above photo). However, Eric was still dressed in a button-up shirt and slacks. Perhaps he should've followed his girlfriend's footsteps and dressed down to visit the animals.
Lara evolved to a more preppy style as she supported Donald Trump's political career
In June 2015, Donald Trump announced he was running for president in the 2016 election. A few days later, Lara Trump and Eric Trump hit the red carpet at a party for the now-defunct HudsonMOD Magazine (as seen above left). It seems that Lara's sense of style had now shifted to a more preppy one. For instance, her hair was a lot more blond than it had been in some previous examples. She also seemed to be wearing darker eye makeup and lipstick. As for her dress, she wore a striped, knee-length dress with a belt and black, heeled sandals.
The embracing of preppy fashions continued in September 2015, when Lara shared a photo on Instagram with Eric and their dog. In the above-right snapshot, Lara wore a patterned black-and-white shirt, black pants, and black loafers.
The month prior, Lara took to Instagram to share a selfie in a white "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, fully showing support for her father-in-law's political career with the "#Trump2016 #makeamericagreatagain" hashtags.
Lara in politics gravitates toward suits, skirts, and heels
When Lara Trump officially became entrenched in the MAGA-verse and Donald Trump's political career, three staples staked their claim in her wardrobe: pencil skirts, power suits, and high heels (especially heels with a pointed toe). In September 2018 when Donald spoke at the United Nations General Assembly, Lara wore a khaki-colored pencil skirt with a black blouse and cream-colored heels. She matched the color scheme of her sisters-in-law Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump, who were also wearing neutrals.
That December, Lara wore a navy blue suit while carrying her son, Luke Trump, around the Oval Office (as seen above left). Her pointy heels matched the blazer and pants.
While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2020, Lara went for a white turtleneck and a dark magenta pencil skirt (as seen above right). In all those instances, Lara's hair was curled or wavy and dirty blond. That hairstyle would stick around and seemingly became her go-to look.
Is Lara Trump attempting to achieve fashionista status?
In early 2024, Lara Trump was given a co-chair position for the Republican National Committee. However, in addition to her work with Donald Trump and the Republican party, Lara seems to be trying to establish herself as a renowned fashionista, as evidenced by the photoshoot she did with the conservative outlet The Conservateur. Some of the snapshots were a little odd, however, such as when she wore full-glam makeup while in workout clothes and rode a horse barefoot in a floor-length gown. The online magazine also claimed Lara hadn't been interviewed by mainstream fashion outlets due to her right-wing politics, but there isn't proof of that.
The designer that the first daughter-in-law worked with for that interview was Oscar Lopez, and he also designed Lara's tacky American flag-inspired dress. Lara will likely continue taking big swings with fashion, based on the dress she wore for Donald's speech on the night of the 2024 election. As seen above, she wore a black, long-sleeved dress with sequins on the bodice and feathery cuffs on the sleeve hems.
Ivanka Trump's style evolved after she left politics behind, and the former model may have a copycat in her sister-in-law. In addition to her attempts at modeling high fashion, Lara launched an athleisure clothing line. Lara's latest career move could definitely be a sign that she's a wannabe Ivanka.