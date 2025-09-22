Lara Trump's Makeup Looks So Expired & We're Begging Her To Stop Using It

Lara Trump's makeup isn't just unflattering — it's making her look older than she is — she should really stop using it if she's going to continue hosting her own show. The "My View with Lara Trump" host's Instagram account posted a joint interview with "Fox News" in July 2025 featuring Lara interviewing the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. But once you notice the expired makeup under Lara's eyes, it's impossible to look away or concentrate on what Hegseth is saying. The concealer under her eyes is clumping up, which highlights the creases and wrinkles on her face rather than hiding them like concealer is meant to do. The glaring mistake draws unnecessary attention to her right eye, where it appears dark eyeshadow is messily applied to her eyelid, mismatching her left eyelid, which is covered in an equally unflattering shade of white eyeshadow.

This is Lara's latest makeup fail in a list of many disastrous looks, but given that she's on TV every week now and not just accompanying her husband Eric Trump to events anymore, she should prioritize updating her makeup and double-checking that everything is blended before going on set. Her entire makeup look makes her appear to be at least a decade older than she actually is, and a little attention to detail would go a long way to fix the issue.