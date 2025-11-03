Kamala Harris Has One Regret When It Comes To Joe Biden & Her Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris pulled no punches while writing her book "107 Days," in which she chronicles her bid for the White House in the wake of then-President Joe Biden's exit from the race against Donald Trump. That in mind, the tell-all memoir didn't exactly go over well with members of Biden's camp upon its release in September. The book arguably worsened the perceived feud between Harris and the Bidens, and the former VP doesn't completely stand by the way she handled things on that front ahead of her taking the reins on the campaign trail.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election amid mounting pressure from within his own party that stemmed from concerns about his age and health. And though he endorsed Harris as his replacement at the top of the Democratic ticket, Harris writes in her book that she was skeptical of Biden's decision to seek re-election in the first place. "Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition," one passage reads (via CBS News).

However, the month after the book's release, Harris implied during a BBC interview that she did regret not voicing her concerns directly to Biden. "I do reflect on whether I should have had a conversation with him, urging him not to run," she said. As for why she didn't, Harris echoed something she wrote in her book, noting that part of the reason she held her tongue was the fear that any attempt to get Biden to drop out would be perceived as her trying to further her own political ambitions, rather than genuine concern.