Erin Andrews Got Torn To Shreds Over This Obnoxious Outfit Choice

When an ensemble you wore on national television has people comparing you to both Ric Flair and Cruella de Vil, it's safe to say you're a bit of a fashion victim. Fox Sports' lead NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has had plenty of fashion fails over the years, but one really took the cake. The outfit she donned for the NFC wildcard playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, in January 2025, had netizens tearing her apart. No one who stands in front of a live TV camera for a living is immune to it capturing awkward moments every now and again, something Erin Andrews knows all too well.

But while that sort of thing can sometimes be the result of an honest mistake, the Fox Sports veteran might have saved herself some embarrassment this time around if she had simply worn a more practical jacket on that chilly evening in Philly. Instead, seemingly wanting to flaunt her lavish lifestyle a bit, Erin Andrews opted for a $950 Auter "Fox Jacket," which fans evidently felt was a little excessive. "Erin Andrews is a limousine-ridin', jet-flyin'..." one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, likening her ostentatious faux-fur coat to the garish robes famously worn by wrestling legend Flair.

Erin Andrews is a limousine-ridin', jet-flyin'... pic.twitter.com/KXgPOB73iz — Timothy Bella (@TimBella) January 11, 2026

"Erin Andrews just demanded pongos puppies or else," another X commenter joked, posting side-by-side images of the reporter and Disney villain de Vil. On that note, while the coat isn't actually made from real fur, X still had animal-cruelty jokes in spades. "Erin Andrews killed a flock of emus," one user wrote. "[I'm] certain several dozen wild animals were killed to make Erin Andrews coat," another remarked. One of the harshest takes came from a user who referred to it as a "drug dealer wife fur coat."