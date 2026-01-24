Unfiltered Pics Of Tiffany Trump Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

Tiffany Trump has undergone quite the style transformation through the years, navigating the strange intersection of political dynasty and high society thanks to her father, President Donald Trump's, late-in-life career change. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Tiffany has mastered the art of being famous for, well, being famous. She also knows how to play the game when it counts, as evidenced by Tiffany Trump's genuinely stunning wedding, which almost had people forgetting all about her family drama. But here's the thing about the model and law school grad: While she definitely knows that she can't afford to phone it in, her beauty choices haven't always been up to the task.

Sure, Tiffany Trump has showcased makeup-free looks before, typically while also showing off her obscenely lavish life, proving that she's got a perfectly normal face underneath all the product (seriously, what is it about the so-called "Mar-a-Lago" face that young women living the gilded cage lifestyle find so attractive?) but when she shows up at political events, glitzy parties, or attends state dinners, with a full face of makeup, something definitely goes wrong in the distance between her mirror and the camera lens. When you're at these high-profile events, the professional camera lenses capture every last detail of your makeup application, for better or worse. And sadly, in Tiffany's case, it's been decidedly worse, and these are only some of the photos that illustrate the problem.