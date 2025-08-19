Tiffany Trump Goes Makeup-Free While Flaunting Her Obscenely Lavish Life
Like many of us, Tiffany Trump uses her Instagram to show a curated and beautiful view of her life. However, unlike most of us, she has pictures from inside the White House and on European ski vacations. In fact, on August 19, she added new summer vacation photos that prove Tiffany's lavish lifestyle has definitely continued even after she and Michael Boulus got married and welcomed their first baby. Tiffany's posted nine photos of their family vacation to Instagram featuring a number of shots from what looks like a high-end yacht in the Mediterranean, including one shot with a table full of food (that we're guessing she didn't make herself) and the sun setting behind the mountains while they were out on the water. While Donald Trump's approval rating back home goes down, Tiffany looks relaxed and happy without a care in the world with her husband and their baby, Alexander Trump Boulus, a full name that surely gave granddad Donald an ego boost.
And while sometimes Tiffany's makeup can be so cakey that it gives Kimberly Guilfoyle a run for her money, on her recent vacation, she was pictured at least once seemingly makeup-free. Granted, there might be some eyelash extensions going on, but she's looking particularly fresh-faced. It's not often that we see the Trump women without makeup, and we think Tiffany should try it more often. She looks younger, and whatever her skincare regimen is, she's got it dialed.
Tiffany Trump looks elegant and comparatively casual makeup-wise while on vacation
Tiffany Trump's yacht vacation photos featured some high-end accessories, including Tiffany's massive engagement ring. She also appears to be rocking a modern French manicure. Overall, she's giving quiet luxury (with an emphasis on luxury). Tiffany's always been one for wearing expensive things and being able to jet set off to a yacht in Europe? We'd be lying if we didn't admit we're a little jealous.
This photo dump comes a few weeks after she posted more photos of her and Michael Boulus on vacation. We're not sure if it's the same trip or a different one, but they all certainly look idyllic. And those pics show that vacation Tiffany has a much more natural makeup look, especially when you compare them to her posed photos, like at Tiffany's baby shower, where there were fashion fails everywhere, where Tiffany's makeup was just far too heavy. We get wanting to look your best for special occasions like that, but as we can see from her travel pics, Tiffany looks better when she takes a lighter hand with the makeup.