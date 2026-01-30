Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Awkward PDA Moments Hinted Their Romance Would Never Last

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were a couple from 2018 until they broke up in 2024. In the beginning, Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s loved-up behavior seemed typical of a budding romance. "He was touching her, and they were holding hands all night," an observer divulged to Page Six in 2018. Four years later, Guilfoyle indicated things were still going strong. "Don and I are a perfect match," she informed Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in December 2022. "We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

However, off and on, there were also times when Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship displayed red flags that presaged their eventual ending. After five months of dating, Don Jr. joked about his discomfort with mentioning diamonds around Guilfoyle. When the couple finally did get engaged, they didn't go public with it for a year. Afterwards, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship seemed stuck in a kind of limbo as people wondered when (and if) they would take the next step and plan a wedding.

Ultimately, it didn't happen, which could be a good thing, given some signs that Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s marriage would have been miserable. Surprisingly, even during moments when the couple looked like they were happy together and packed on the PDA, their behavior sometimes looked staged and awkward. Beyond the swirl of rumors, it was these instances that may have unwittingly provided a subtle indication of Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship difficulties.