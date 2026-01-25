Side-By-Side Photos Of Savannah Chrisley's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Makeover Are Jarring

It's been demonstrated time and time again that the pressures of appearing on reality TV can impact your relationships, appearance, and even your... politics? After Savannah Chrisley's family was picked apart following federal tax evasion and fraud charges against her parents, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star lobbied tooth and nail for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in May 2025. Being in the public eye since she was a teen, the public bore witness to every failed relationship, sibling rivalry, and first forays into politics. Chrisley, a self-proclaimed "MAGA Barbie," didn't wait long before her party affiliation started manifesting in more permanent ways. The latest apparent victim of the 'Mar-A-Lago face' phenomenon, recent pictures of the reality star showcase her commitment to the cause runs skin-deep.

Posing alongside Mar-a-Lago model Lara Trump, Chrisley was all smiles at the America First Policy Institute hosted at the president's infamous estate. Fitted in a Republican red gown, it's evident that the Southern belle has made some serious adjustments to her mouth, cheeks, and nose. While her toothy grin was one of her signature features, lip filler droops lower and hides a significant bit of her gum line. One of the sadder adjustments is also Chrisley's apparent attempts to conceal the beauty mark on her upper lip –one of her most memorable and unique accents. Conformity is an unsurprising killer of authenticity.