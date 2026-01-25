Side-By-Side Photos Of Savannah Chrisley's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Makeover Are Jarring
It's been demonstrated time and time again that the pressures of appearing on reality TV can impact your relationships, appearance, and even your... politics? After Savannah Chrisley's family was picked apart following federal tax evasion and fraud charges against her parents, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star lobbied tooth and nail for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in May 2025. Being in the public eye since she was a teen, the public bore witness to every failed relationship, sibling rivalry, and first forays into politics. Chrisley, a self-proclaimed "MAGA Barbie," didn't wait long before her party affiliation started manifesting in more permanent ways. The latest apparent victim of the 'Mar-A-Lago face' phenomenon, recent pictures of the reality star showcase her commitment to the cause runs skin-deep.
Posing alongside Mar-a-Lago model Lara Trump, Chrisley was all smiles at the America First Policy Institute hosted at the president's infamous estate. Fitted in a Republican red gown, it's evident that the Southern belle has made some serious adjustments to her mouth, cheeks, and nose. While her toothy grin was one of her signature features, lip filler droops lower and hides a significant bit of her gum line. One of the sadder adjustments is also Chrisley's apparent attempts to conceal the beauty mark on her upper lip –one of her most memorable and unique accents. Conformity is an unsurprising killer of authenticity.
Savannah Chrisley might be the most radical Republican in her family
Changing your appearance to align with a political movement is already a pretty serious commitment to an ideology, but it's also a step Savannah Chrisley has seemingly taken alone. While her father, Todd Chrisley, might have leveraged a MAGA sticker prison fiasco to get in Donald Trump's good graces, that doesn't inherently mean the family is fully MAGA. In an interview with ABC Family, despite vocalizing his gratitude for the pardon, Todd insists that "our family has always been very socially liberal and fiscally conservative."
Savannah must not have gotten that memo, taking to Instagram to give a scathingly unsympathetic rundown of her experience encountering San Francisco's homeless. The clip is also testament to her Mar-A-Lago transformation, showcasing better angles of the extensive filler to her cheeks and lips. The influencer has understandably struggled to find confidence and feel comfortable in her own body after years of public scrutiny, with her weight struggles and consequent cosmetic procedures being no secret. However, this video alongside a reel from her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah, sharing the story of a guest who similarly struggled with substance abuse, makes it clear that Savannah's hypocrisy is of Biblical proportions.