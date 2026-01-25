Susie Wiles Lives A Wildly Lavish Life Working For Donald Trump
Some jobs have more perks than others — just ask President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Although she landed in hot water for being slightly too frank about her boss during a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, Wiles received nothing but praise and support from Trump and the White House at large following the headline-grabbing incident. Speaking with the New York Post, the president insisted that his chief of staff was doing very well in the role, while proclaiming that "the facts [in the Vanity Fair article] were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposefully misguided."
Evidently, there's little Wiles could do wrong in her boss' eyes. Rather trigger-happy during his last term (Trump dismissed his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, within six months of taking office), the divisive politician seems committed to maintaining Wiles' position at the White House for as long as possible, which is good news for her too. When she's not busy supposedly taking hits at JD Vance, as "The View" hosts surmised, Wiles gets to enjoy some of the most luxurious employee benefits in the world.
In a White House publication of employee salaries, the chief of staff was confirmed to reportedly be making $195,200 a year, per Axios. Wiles also enjoys first-class flights on Air Force One, as well as seats alongside Trump in the president's exclusive suite at the 2025 U.S. Open Men's Tennis Finals. Notably, although rubbing shoulders with the wealthy political elite is a perk of the job, it's nothing new for Wiles.
Susie Wiles is used to living the good life
Susie Wiles has spent decades working in politics, initiating her venture to the White House as a campaign assistant and later a scheduler for President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. However, this position wasn't just a chance-hire. As the daughter of legendary, and hugely affluent, New Jersey sportscaster Pat Summerall, Susie has tried to define her career away from any nepo baby allegations despite her obvious leg-up in life. She married her ex-husband, Lanny Wiles, in 1984; the couple initially met while Lanny held the vital head position for President Reagan's White House advance team. An undoubtedly lucrative position, but the couple managed to accumulate even more personal wealth in pretty questionable ways.
In 2015, Susie and Lanny were exposed for withholding potentially over $100,000 in federal personal and corporate income taxes. While the future Trump staffer claimed that "these [tax] liens are related to my husband's longstanding dispute regarding taxes [...] It's not anything I did," in an interview with Florida Politics, a warrant issued by the Florida Department of Revenue was still addressed to their LLC. It was also sent to the couple's lavish, $4.6 million Florida mansion.
Interestingly, public property records show that the house is currently owned by the Boselli family, the co-owners of Wiles Boselli LLC. While Susie is no longer living at the residence, it's safe to assume that she made a pretty penny off of the sale (even with the friends and family discount), and continues to maintain her lifestyle working for another notable tax-dodger in the form of Donald Trump.