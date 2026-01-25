Susie Wiles Lives A Wildly Lavish Life Working For Donald Trump

Some jobs have more perks than others — just ask President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Although she landed in hot water for being slightly too frank about her boss during a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, Wiles received nothing but praise and support from Trump and the White House at large following the headline-grabbing incident. Speaking with the New York Post, the president insisted that his chief of staff was doing very well in the role, while proclaiming that "the facts [in the Vanity Fair article] were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposefully misguided."

Evidently, there's little Wiles could do wrong in her boss' eyes. Rather trigger-happy during his last term (Trump dismissed his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, within six months of taking office), the divisive politician seems committed to maintaining Wiles' position at the White House for as long as possible, which is good news for her too. When she's not busy supposedly taking hits at JD Vance, as "The View" hosts surmised, Wiles gets to enjoy some of the most luxurious employee benefits in the world.

In a White House publication of employee salaries, the chief of staff was confirmed to reportedly be making $195,200 a year, per Axios. Wiles also enjoys first-class flights on Air Force One, as well as seats alongside Trump in the president's exclusive suite at the 2025 U.S. Open Men's Tennis Finals. Notably, although rubbing shoulders with the wealthy political elite is a perk of the job, it's nothing new for Wiles.