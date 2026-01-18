Lara Trump's Donald-Like Dance Moves Are Painfully Embarrassing (But We Can't Look Away)

Sweet fancy Moses! Determined to reignite her failed singing career, Lara Trump recorded a new song with Egyptian rap star Mohamed Ramadan. "Sah-Sah" drops on January 23, 2026, and features a video of the artists dancing in the Trump National Golf Club. Footage of the filming made the rounds online when Ramadan shared some of the production on his Instagram Stories.

In the video, the Fox News host, who married Eric Trump in 2014, can be seen in a blue leopard-print minidress and towering stilettos. The choreography appears to be improvised; she bounces, steps back and forth, and swings her arms, occasionally raising her hands upward. It was certainly ... something, and viewers immediately rushed to comment on Lara's technique. Remember the "Seinfeld" episode in which George describes Elaine's awkward dancing as "a full-body dry heave set to music"? That was a rave review by comparison. Everyone got their popcorn?

Lara Trump is a worse dancer than she is a singer...and that's saying something. Here she is recording a music video at Trump National. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XECiXZ4QIT — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 17, 2026

"I wish I could be the one not watching in the phrase 'Dance like no one's watching,'" lamented one person on X, while another jibed, "I've seen better dancers playing the Dance Dance Revolution game at the video arcade." One person pleaded, "Help me out. I can't tell if she's trying to dance or if the people in the room won't let her leave to go pee." At least one reviewer tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, though ultimately couldn't: "I hoped this was just the blocking during rehearsal for the real thing. This is full out? Dancing?" Others compared Lara to "a flamingo on Ritalin," "a rhino feeling the effects of a tranquilizer dart," and the inflatable waving tube men seen outside stores.