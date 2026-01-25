Side-By-Side Photos Show How Much George Clooney & Noah Wyle Have Changed Since ER
It's been over 30 years since "ER" — one of the most popular shows ever on television — first premiered. The young cast of doctors and nurses included '90s up-and-comers such as George Clooney ("Gravity," "Ocean's Eleven") and Noah Wyle ("The Pitt"). In the show, Clooney played Doctor Doug Ross, a pediatrics fellow physician, and Wyle, who was only 23 at the time of filming, played a nervous medical student who was just getting started on his path to surgeon. It's natural to wonder how much they have changed over the years, which is why these side-by-side photos below make it clear that, well, both actors aged like fine wine.
In the first photo, you get a notion of how young Wyle was when he kick-started his career on television. With no beard or wrinkles, the star almost looked like a baby, and indeed like someone who was fresh out of college or on their way to graduation. He could play a 15-year-old, though, and you wouldn't know the difference. Clooney was a little more experienced: In 1994, the actor was 33 years old and just a couple of years away from transitioning to a movie-only career and becoming a Hollywood icon.
In the second photo, Wyle has a full beard and sports all the wrinkles he didn't have in the first photo. The actors look thrilled about having reunited, and Clooney displays a lean body along with what has become his signature graying hair — the actor is now in his 60s, but he isn't happy about it.
Will George Clooney and Noah Wyle ever reunite on a TV series?
The pair reunited in public at the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP in 2026. At the event, George Clooney went on stage to receive the Best Actor award for his performance in the Netflix movie "Jay Kelly." The award was handed to him by his former co-star Noah Wyle. A while later, the duo returned to the stage, this time in order for Clooney to hand the Best Actor (TV) award to Wyle for his performance on Season 1 of "The Pitt." Before that, however, Clooney praised his former costar's looks (per AARP): "By the way, AARP, just a thought for your magazine: Once a year, you do sexiest man still alive. I just want that out there. As an idea, I would nominate Noah Wyle as the first guy." In 2025, though, AARP's Movies For Grownups did put Clooney and Wyle on their list of Hottest Actors Over 50.
As soon as "The Pitt" became one of the most popular shows on HBO Max, long-time fans of "ER" wondered if Clooney would join the cast. We know that Clooney isn't thrilled with the idea of an "ER" reboot, but he didn't disappoint when asked about joining "The Pitt." While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney was adamant and said, "I'd do that in a heartbeat."