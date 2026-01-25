Side-By-Side Photos Show How Much George Clooney & Noah Wyle Have Changed Since ER

It's been over 30 years since "ER" — one of the most popular shows ever on television — first premiered. The young cast of doctors and nurses included '90s up-and-comers such as George Clooney ("Gravity," "Ocean's Eleven") and Noah Wyle ("The Pitt"). In the show, Clooney played Doctor Doug Ross, a pediatrics fellow physician, and Wyle, who was only 23 at the time of filming, played a nervous medical student who was just getting started on his path to surgeon. It's natural to wonder how much they have changed over the years, which is why these side-by-side photos below make it clear that, well, both actors aged like fine wine.

In the first photo, you get a notion of how young Wyle was when he kick-started his career on television. With no beard or wrinkles, the star almost looked like a baby, and indeed like someone who was fresh out of college or on their way to graduation. He could play a 15-year-old, though, and you wouldn't know the difference. Clooney was a little more experienced: In 1994, the actor was 33 years old and just a couple of years away from transitioning to a movie-only career and becoming a Hollywood icon.

Maarten De Boer & Steve.granitz/Getty

In the second photo, Wyle has a full beard and sports all the wrinkles he didn't have in the first photo. The actors look thrilled about having reunited, and Clooney displays a lean body along with what has become his signature graying hair — the actor is now in his 60s, but he isn't happy about it.