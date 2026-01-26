Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Wasted No Time Bouncing Back After Their HGTV Cancellation

Co-stars and real-life couple Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod were hit with devastating news in June 2025. On their way back from a vacation, the reality stars were informed that HGTV was cancelling their show, "Married to Real Estate." Despite the behind-the-scenes struggles Jackson and Sherrod had faced, the home improvement gurus were shocked to be leaving the network so abruptly — and naturally, their fans were too. Luckily, the lovable husband-and-wife duo continued keeping their socials updated, and the months following the loss of their show were surprisingly rewarding. Karma — and the Television Academy — gave Sherrod and Jackson the perfect dose of closure to end their "Married to Real Estate" journey, when it was announced that the co-hosts had been nominated for an Emmy. "Apparently, Married to Real Estate is still making noise — even without new episodes," they wrote in a joint Instagram announcement.

The wins kept on coming too, as just a few months later, Modern Luxury Magazine awarded Sherrod the title of 2025 realtor of the year. Likewise, the outlet also recognized Indigo Road, Sherrod's real estate company, with an award for one of their designs. As she proudly wrote on Instagram at the time, "To be recognized in both real estate and design means the world to me, because it represents exactly why I founded this company just two years ago." Fans were similarly delighted to learn that Jackson and Sherrod had returned to the podcasting space. In December 2025, the beloved former HGTV couple revealed on Instagram that they were relaunching their popular show, "Marriage and Money," which Sherrod and Jackson had originally started back in 2023. Evidently, these two aren't going to let one setback, however tough, slow them down!