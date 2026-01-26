Eyebrow-Raising Details About Ron DeSantis' Lavish Lifestyle

Ron DeSantis' dream of becoming president did not come true when he ran for the Republican nomination in 2024, only to crash badly against Donald Trump. That doesn't mean DeSantis is struggling though. He's living large in Florida's Governor's Mansion, but he didn't come in as rich as you might imagine (by political standards, that is). In 2018, his financial disclosure based on the year prior revealed his net worth to be a little over $310,000. However, a 2023 Washington Post report showed that DeSantis got some perks from wealthy donors right after he won his first election and was getting ready to take over the state.

According to the report, DeSantis flew on private planes at least a half-dozen times for undisclosed trips at the end of 2018, while also receiving meals and a place to stay. None of the things DeSantis enjoyed were listed as official gifts. He was connected with these experiences thanks to a variety of rich donors, which included a ride to the Augusta National Golf Club in developer Mori Hosseini's plane. He also put a golf simulator in DeSantis' residence, and a highway project Hosseini was angling for eventually received millions of dollars of pandemic relief money from the federal government, thanks to DeSantis.

DeSantis' then-lawyer, Ben Gibson, referenced an Ethics Commission provision in a 2018 memo, which stated that it was all right for the new governor to take these flights with his wealthy friends as long as he paid what the price would have been to fly coach instead. According to the Washington Post, it's unknown exactly how everything was paid for, but a spokesperson for DeSantis stated those trips were above board.