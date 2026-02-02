Home Alone Stars Who Have Found Themselves In Trouble With The Law

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of drug use and domestic violence.

The beloved 1990 comedy "Home Alone" and, to a slightly lesser extent, its 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," remain holiday classics in the eyes of movie lovers the world over. Sure, there are actually six "Home Alone" movies, including the 2021 reboot that had social media in a rage, but it's those first two from the early '90s that have really endured as countless families' Christmastime go-tos. After all, their premise is simple, but very effective. Who needs the cops when you have an ingenious eight-year-old who is more than capable of making life a living nightmare for the burglars trying to rob his family's house? Ironically, though, some of the film's actors have had run-ins with the police in real life.

Indeed, a number of "Home Alone" stars have landed themselves in some pretty hot legal water in the years since the original Christmas classic hit cinemas. Others, to be fair, found themselves in moderately warm legal water at worst. And at least one individual who cameoed in "Home Alone 2" now has close to three dozen felony convictions on his record (we'll give you three guesses who that is). With all that in mind, here are the "Home Alone" stars who have been in trouble with the law.