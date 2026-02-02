The Affair Rumor That Will Haunt Noah Wyle Forever
Dr. Robby doesn't have much time for romance since he's too busy saving lives in the emergency department of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, but in real life, love is in the air for "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle. The nineties icon has been happily married to his wife, Sara Wyle — with whom he shares a daughter, named Frances — since 2014. Noah also has a whole other family with his first wife, Tracy Warbin, with whom the Emmy winner shares two sons, Owen and Auden. While the "ER" alum's blended family appears to be thriving in the present day, everything wasn't always quite so copacetic.
Noah and Warbin's divorce was very messy, especially as increasingly wild affair rumors involving two different starlets came out about him. The actor and Hollywood makeup artist initially met on the set of 1997's "The Myth of Fingerprints," and tied the knot in 2000. The couple reportedly separated in October 2009 and began living apart. Just a few months later, they officially announced their split. Then, in 2010, the National Enquirer came out with sensational reports that the "Pitt" star had not one, but two mistresses.
A source claimed that Noah had been philandering with his "Queen of the Lot" co-star Tanna Frederick, and apparently, Warbin caught on. "When Tracy saw the film's initial footage, she could sense something was going on between Tanna and Noah," they dished (via Celebitchy). "Tracy called Tanna to confront her, and Tanna admitted the affair!" But he supposedly ditched Frederick for industry legend Gina Gershon.
There was speculation that Noah Wyle cheated on his wife AND his mistress
The National Enquirer subsequently followed up with another story identifying Gina Gershon — who was also involved in a scandalous affair rumor with Former U.S. President Bill Clinton — as Noah Wyle's second mistress. An anonymous insider revealed that after the "ER" star met Gershon through mutual friends, he ghosted Tanna Frederick, who was understandably devastated about being tossed aside. Another report from the Enquirer detailed that Wyle and the "Bound" star were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles in April 2010, with an eyewitness disclosing that the unlikely couple was totally head over heels for each other, often visited each other's homes, and had bonded over their many similarities.
While there were no other reports to support the validity of these affair rumors, as of this writing, Wyle once alluded to being disappointed with how his marriage and subsequent divorce played out. In a 2012 interview with the Pocono Record, the actor acknowledged that who he was during his split from Tracy Warbin wasn't the person he wanted to be, calling his expectations "myths" about himself. "And when that myth meets reality and is no longer sustainable, [you're] having to take a hammer and smash it and then sifting through the pieces and figure out, 'OK, what kind of guy are you? What are you capable of?'" Wyle explained, "It's a very sobering and analytical and painful process. But ultimately positive."