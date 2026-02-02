The Affair Rumor That Will Haunt Noah Wyle Forever

Dr. Robby doesn't have much time for romance since he's too busy saving lives in the emergency department of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, but in real life, love is in the air for "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle. The nineties icon has been happily married to his wife, Sara Wyle — with whom he shares a daughter, named Frances — since 2014. Noah also has a whole other family with his first wife, Tracy Warbin, with whom the Emmy winner shares two sons, Owen and Auden. While the "ER" alum's blended family appears to be thriving in the present day, everything wasn't always quite so copacetic.

Noah and Warbin's divorce was very messy, especially as increasingly wild affair rumors involving two different starlets came out about him. The actor and Hollywood makeup artist initially met on the set of 1997's "The Myth of Fingerprints," and tied the knot in 2000. The couple reportedly separated in October 2009 and began living apart. Just a few months later, they officially announced their split. Then, in 2010, the National Enquirer came out with sensational reports that the "Pitt" star had not one, but two mistresses.

A source claimed that Noah had been philandering with his "Queen of the Lot" co-star Tanna Frederick, and apparently, Warbin caught on. "When Tracy saw the film's initial footage, she could sense something was going on between Tanna and Noah," they dished (via Celebitchy). "Tracy called Tanna to confront her, and Tanna admitted the affair!" But he supposedly ditched Frederick for industry legend Gina Gershon.