The Most Scandalous Affair Rumors About U.S Presidents And First Ladies

As the first family, Barack and Michelle Obama seemed to have one of the most enviably loved-up marriages in all of politics. The president and first lady's love story was so adorable, in fact, that a 2016 movie called "Southside With You" fictionalized the night of their first date. "I was just very taken by them as a couple," director Richard Tanne told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was really struck by their love and the connection they had." He was far from alone.

Years after the Obamas left the White House, however, their marriage was plagued by unlikely rumors that the president had made a new lady-friend: Jennifer Aniston. InTouch reported on a rumor that Barack had been palling around with the star of "The Morning Show" behind his wife's back, and the rumors caught fire online so quickly that Aniston herself addressed them on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She laughed, "That is absolutely untrue ... I've met him once! I know Michelle more than him!" Kimmel asked her to clarify, and she insisted that, no, she's not having an affair with Michelle either.

Speaking with Vanity Fair a few months after the story took the internet by storm, Aniston said she had dinner with Michelle after the scandal, and neither of them even mentioned the rumors. Aniston explained, "I don't think anyone really pays attention to reports like that if you're the subject of them." That may be true for her, but for the rest of us, there are plenty of other rumors about Aniston that are hard to ignore.