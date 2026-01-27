Donald Trump And Elizabeth Warren's Brutal Feud Has Been Full Of Twists And Turns

Senator Elizabeth Warren is no stranger to confrontation. Warren has had to overcome a myriad of obstacles to get to where she is today, and as President Donald Trump's second term commenced, she found herself faced with a couple more. The outspoken politician hasn't been afraid to spar with the divisive leader either — far from it. In fact, she's adept at online feuds. In 2021, Elon Musk's public spat with Warren made headlines after the two got into it on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the senator called for the tech billionaire to pay higher taxes. Warren and Trump have had their fair share of scuffles too, but on rare occasions, they've found themselves agreeing with each other.

One such instance occurred in 2025. While Warren was critical of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, she did agree with him on one thing — scrapping the debt limit, which, in her words in a post on X, would "prevent an economic catastrophe." Trump took to Truth Social to post a screenshot of Warren's tweet, bragging, "I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING. The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe."

Even more astonishingly, the president also addressed the second part of Warren's tweet, where she expressed her concern over giving tax breaks to the rich, which she pointed out would lead to "jacking up the debt limit by $4 trillion." Trump responded, "I like that also, but it would have to be done over a period of time, as short as possible. Let's get together, Republican and Democrat, and DO THIS!" It was a rare moment of unity, given that, for the most part, the two politicians definitely don't see eye to eye.