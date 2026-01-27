Donald Trump And Elizabeth Warren's Brutal Feud Has Been Full Of Twists And Turns
Senator Elizabeth Warren is no stranger to confrontation. Warren has had to overcome a myriad of obstacles to get to where she is today, and as President Donald Trump's second term commenced, she found herself faced with a couple more. The outspoken politician hasn't been afraid to spar with the divisive leader either — far from it. In fact, she's adept at online feuds. In 2021, Elon Musk's public spat with Warren made headlines after the two got into it on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the senator called for the tech billionaire to pay higher taxes. Warren and Trump have had their fair share of scuffles too, but on rare occasions, they've found themselves agreeing with each other.
One such instance occurred in 2025. While Warren was critical of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, she did agree with him on one thing — scrapping the debt limit, which, in her words in a post on X, would "prevent an economic catastrophe." Trump took to Truth Social to post a screenshot of Warren's tweet, bragging, "I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING. The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe."
Even more astonishingly, the president also addressed the second part of Warren's tweet, where she expressed her concern over giving tax breaks to the rich, which she pointed out would lead to "jacking up the debt limit by $4 trillion." Trump responded, "I like that also, but it would have to be done over a period of time, as short as possible. Let's get together, Republican and Democrat, and DO THIS!" It was a rare moment of unity, given that, for the most part, the two politicians definitely don't see eye to eye.
Donald Trump questioned Elizabeth Warren's Native American heritage
It's worth noting that Elizabeth Warren has been around Washington, D.C. a lot longer than President Donald Trump. Much like the divisive politician, Warren has an impressive net worth, though she's certainly not a billionaire. The senator also has quite an interesting background — she infamously claimed to be the descendant of Native Americans when she first entered the political arena, and Trump questioned it every chance that he got, even christening her with an offensive nickname to match: Pocahontas. The controversial leader doled out the nickname following a 2016 rally during which Warren campaigned for his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
In her speech, the senator eviscerated Trump, memorably calling him "a small, insecure money-grubber who fights for no one but himself" and a "thin-skinned bully driven by insecurity and hate." Warren added, "When Donald says he'll make America great, he means greater for rich guys just like Donald Trump," per NBC News. Unsurprisingly, the president did not take kindly to the insult, and in a subsequent phone call with NBC, he fumed, "She is one of the least productive senators in the United States Senate. We call her Pocahontas for a reason," (via CNBC).
In 2017, Warren accused Trump of racism for using the nickname once again, this time in the presence of Native American veterans who were being honored for their service. The senator decried his inappropriate conduct during an interview with PBS, telling the outlet, "Donald Trump just couldn't make it through without adding a racist slur to the event." Likewise, Warren added that she wasn't going to allow his conduct to silence her.
Elizabeth Warren accused Donald Trump of sowing division
As it became clearer that Donald Trump was serious about his initial presidential bid, in 2016, Elizabeth Warren warned Americans that the consequences of electing him to lead the country would be catastrophic. She made her point in a series of tweets on X, calling the presidential hopeful "a loser" and pointing out his failed business ventures and the Trump University scandal. In another scathing message to her millions of followers, and indeed the man himself, Warren penned, ".@RealDonaldTrump knows he's a loser. His insecurities are on parade: petty bullying, attacks on women, cheap racism, flagrant narcissism."
By 2019, it was obvious the senator's assertions hadn't been as wild as one might have thought at the time. Trump's initial term was speeding to an end, and she was once again calling on Americans to vote him out. Speaking to the New York Times, Warren called the divisive leader a white supremacist without even blinking. "He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists," she proclaimed. "He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He's done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country."
Trump didn't directly respond, but his campaign did take to X to present the public with 16 examples of the divisive politician not acting like a white supremacist, so Warren clearly hit a nerve. In a statement to NPR, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said, "For two years, Democrats called the President a Russian agent. Since that failed they've moved on to calling him a racist, white supremacist, mass murderer. It's false and absurd on its face, and Americans will see that Democrats are trying to divide Americans."
Donald Trump called Elizabeth Warren directly after she criticized his approach to the cost of living crisis
Elizabeth Warren continued to spar with Donald Trump throughout his second term, and she managed to grab his attention on more than one occasion. He even took the time to call the outspoken senator after she eviscerated him in a speech delivered in January 2026 at The National Press Club. Warren called the controversial politician a "wannabe dictator" and hammered on the country's cost of living crisis, which Trump had promised he would fix, to no avail, and had since started dismissing as a Democrat "hoax," per NPR. As a result, she called the president's approach to this very real crisis a "betrayal of working people."
The senator also criticized Trump for not calling House Speaker Mike Johnson to escalate the passing of a housing bill aimed at increasing supply and bringing down costs. "He sure knows how to get on the phone when he doesn't like what they're doing over the Epstein files. He knows how to get on the phone when he doesn't like what somebody's trying to do over Venezuela. But is he on the phone to say move that housing bill so that we can start right now, today, on expanding more housing in America? Nope," Warren argued.
Either the president saw her speech or someone in his orbit did, because he did end up picking up the phone — just not to call Johnson. Instead, he rang Warren. A White House official later proudly informed Politico that their chat was "productive." In a subsequent statement, Warren acknowledged the call, saying she reiterated the same points to Trump that she had made during her speech. Whether their discussion will have any lasting impact on American politics remains to be seen.