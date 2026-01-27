Barron Trump's Baby Pic With Donald Proves Dad Hasn't Changed A Bit

There is one thing that no one can take away from Donald Trump: the billionaire has been loyal to his look and style for the better part of his adult life. He's been consistent throughout his transformation from real estate mogul to TV personality to President of the United States, but, of course, Trump's style isn't a particularly hard one to keep. When you consider the evolution of his hairstyle, you can see that there wasn't too much thought put into it. However, it's surprising to realize that his face hasn't changed much during the last 20 years or so either, as the image below showcases.

In the photo, Trump is seen inside a private airplane with a newly-born Barron Trump on top of his belly. The photo was posted on Instagram by a Barron fan account. According to the post, the image is from 2006 and was first made public in the Melania Trump memoir "Melania." If it weren't for the black and white filter, though, you could easily think that this was a photo from the present day. Barron was just a few months old when the photo was taken.