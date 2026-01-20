Brooklyn Beckham's Family Feud Sparks Shady Comparisons To Prince Harry
Brooklyn Beckham released a scathing statement about the relationship he has with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, on his Instagram Stories on January 19. Brooklyn stated that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022, per People. Brooklyn has been estranged from his parents and said that he has no desire to reconcile with them after what he's been through. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn wrote. His decision to walk away from a situation that he feels is unhealthy has some people drawing comparisons to Prince Harry, who spoke out about issues within his own family.
In January 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family. By February 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't be returning to their posts, instead choosing to move to Montecito, California, to start a new life. In a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan spoke out about some of the issues they faced while living behind the palace walls. While the couple didn't name names, they noted some instances that made it clear that they simply could not be around some members of the royal family — most notably, the couple said that someone within the royal family had concerns over the skin color of their first child, per CNN. Now, some fans are finding some serious similarities between Brooklyn and Harry — and that's not necessarily a good thing.
Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham have stood by their wives
There are some glaring similarities when it comes to Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry's respective family dramas, with both men standing up for their wives and doing what they feel is best for them, even if it means leaving their old lives behind — and the internet has noticed. In fact, shortly after Brooklyn released his lengthy statement online, some fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react, and many couldn't help but point out the likeness between the two situations. What's interesting, though, is that many of the comments seem to fault Harry and Brooklyn for going against their families rather than support the two for standing up for their wives.
"Same story like prince Harry, everything was 'fine' until they met a woman and the family started 'disrespecting' that woman," one X user wrote. "I will NEVER respect privileged rich kids like Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry. These public temper tantrums are a nuisance. When they don't get their own way, they complain about their families in public and STILL will cash in on the families name and titles," someone else on X said, calling Brooklyn and Harry "whiny little men." Another X comment reads, "Rich fam that controls you. And a wife that you love so much that u disown your own family."