Brooklyn Beckham's Family Feud Sparks Shady Comparisons To Prince Harry

Brooklyn Beckham released a scathing statement about the relationship he has with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, on his Instagram Stories on January 19. Brooklyn stated that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022, per People. Brooklyn has been estranged from his parents and said that he has no desire to reconcile with them after what he's been through. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn wrote. His decision to walk away from a situation that he feels is unhealthy has some people drawing comparisons to Prince Harry, who spoke out about issues within his own family.

In January 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family. By February 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't be returning to their posts, instead choosing to move to Montecito, California, to start a new life. In a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan spoke out about some of the issues they faced while living behind the palace walls. While the couple didn't name names, they noted some instances that made it clear that they simply could not be around some members of the royal family — most notably, the couple said that someone within the royal family had concerns over the skin color of their first child, per CNN. Now, some fans are finding some serious similarities between Brooklyn and Harry — and that's not necessarily a good thing.