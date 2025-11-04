Glaring Red Flags In David & Victoria Beckham's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

No A-list couple in Hollywood can last over 25 years without making it through a cheating scandal or at least dodging rumors — and David and Victoria Beckham are no exception. The height of their fame as a couple was in the late 90s and early 2000s, which (probably not coincidentally) is around the time they faced allegations that David cheated on Victoria.

Although as many as four women came forward with claims that they had sex with David over the period of a few years in the early 2000s, the most outspoken alleged affair partner was his former assistant, Rebecca Loos. She gave a tell-all interview to Sky News in April 2004 to reporter Kay Burley. Loos, who worked for David in Spain when he was away from his family playing for Real Madrid, said that they bonded because David was lonely without his family. She said the first time they hooked up, they had just finished dinner and clubbing with a group. "We dropped off the other two people in the car and [started] kissing quite passionately all the way back to the hotel," she said, according to Daily Mail, adding that they then went back to his hotel room.

David and Victoria have always denied the affairs. They most recently spoke on the matter in his 2023 Netflix special, "Beckham." "It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," Victoria said, per Business Insider. "It felt like the world was against us." David said they fought hard together to get through that time for each other and their family.