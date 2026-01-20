Victoria Beckham Gets Slammed Over Inappropriate Dress For Son's Wedding Amid Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest child of soccer legend David Beckham and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, has made it clear that he is fully on the outs with his famous parents. Taking to Instagram on January 19, 2026, Brooklyn wrote about a number of different incidents and attitudes that tipped him over the edge. One specific allegation involved his mother's behavior at Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz on April 9, 2022. and it's been blowing up the internet.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage," Brooklyn wrote in his Instagram Stories, adding, "Instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." Not only did Victoria apparently make the first dance all about her, but what she wore to the wedding is also getting some negative attention.

Victoria had on some jewelry with deep sentimental value, which we're all for, but many people think the outfit she chose seemed more like lingerie than an appropriate dress for the mother of the groom. It's not that we expected Victoria to wear anything short of sensational; after all, she has her own fashion line. However, the silky, gray spaghetti strap gown with lace detailing just wasn't it, and people are calling it out.

A number of people commented on Victoria's Instagram that her wedding outfit looked like a "nightdress." One person quipped, "When you want to look like the bride so bad." On X (formerly known as Twitter), another person wrote, "Omg, Vicky!! Do you always have to upstage," while another critic posted what many of us are thinking: "For 1 day she could have had suitable MOG dress!"