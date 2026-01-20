Victoria Beckham Gets Slammed Over Inappropriate Dress For Son's Wedding Amid Family Drama
Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest child of soccer legend David Beckham and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, has made it clear that he is fully on the outs with his famous parents. Taking to Instagram on January 19, 2026, Brooklyn wrote about a number of different incidents and attitudes that tipped him over the edge. One specific allegation involved his mother's behavior at Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz on April 9, 2022. and it's been blowing up the internet.
"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage," Brooklyn wrote in his Instagram Stories, adding, "Instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." Not only did Victoria apparently make the first dance all about her, but what she wore to the wedding is also getting some negative attention.
Victoria had on some jewelry with deep sentimental value, which we're all for, but many people think the outfit she chose seemed more like lingerie than an appropriate dress for the mother of the groom. It's not that we expected Victoria to wear anything short of sensational; after all, she has her own fashion line. However, the silky, gray spaghetti strap gown with lace detailing just wasn't it, and people are calling it out.
A number of people commented on Victoria's Instagram that her wedding outfit looked like a "nightdress." One person quipped, "When you want to look like the bride so bad." On X (formerly known as Twitter), another person wrote, "Omg, Vicky!! Do you always have to upstage," while another critic posted what many of us are thinking: "For 1 day she could have had suitable MOG dress!"
The wedding dress that Victoria Beckahm didn't make
Victoria Beckham's "look at me" slip at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding wasn't the only dress drama on the big day. In his Instagram Stories takedown of the Beckham parents, Brooklyn included details about bride Nicola Peltz's dress and how it tied in to his parents "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship." Apparently, perhaps in a gesture of good will, Nicola planned to wear something made by Victoria's fashion label. Brooklyn claimed, "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."
Nicola ended up walking down the aisle in custom Valentino Haute Couture. However, when she and her dress were featured in Vogue, there was no mention of a dress by Victoria, with the outlet claiming that the dress was made after a "year's worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's team."
As such, some think that the timing of the wedding dress drama is an example of why Brooklyn must be lying about the family feud, since "an eleventh hour cancellation" and "a year's worth of conversations" don't really seem to match up with the same timeframe. Then again, "last minute" may mean something very different when it comes to haute couture, something most of us will never know about, just like the actual truth of the Beckham family feud.