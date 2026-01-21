4 Things That Finally Make Sense After Usha Vance's Pregnancy Announcement

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, already the parents of three kids, announced on January 20, 2026, that they're adding to their family. "We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple posted on Instagram. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July." The newest little Vance will join brothers Ewan, 8, Vivek, almost 6, and sister Mirabel, 4. Naturally, the post generated hundreds of thousands of likes (including from Bettina Anderson, who's newly engaged Donald Trump Jr.), alongside dozens of comments (Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a favorite of the Trump inner circle, wrote, "Get married. Have babies. Make families great again").

Along with joy at the news comes a sigh of relief for many who have been concerned about the second lady. Much like First Lady Melania Trump, Usha has never been much of an outspoken figure, letting her husband take the spotlight most of the time while she makes charitable appearances. Yet she's remained particularly under the radar of late, along with showing other signs that something was going on behind the scenes. Skeptics had even predicted that the Vances were on the verge of lawyering up in anticipation of a split. But this family expansion shows that the couple is still together; moreover, it goes a long way towards explaining some odd things people have been noticing about Usha, leading us to intone, "Ohhh, so that's what's been going on."