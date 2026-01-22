Donald Trump's Jarring Hand Bruise Is Impossible To Miss During Davos Speech

Either President Donald Trump has become ambidextrous overnight, or something's up with his left hand. The noticeable bruising on the divisive leader's right hand has previously been ascribed to him "literally constantly shaking hands" by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, per The Economic Times. Last time we checked, however, Trump still uses his right hand for handshakes, so naturally, the bruises on his left hand (which drew plenty of attention during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland) can't be from Trump's often awkward handshakes.

Snaps of the blackened bruise on the president's left hand, which threatened to steal his thunder during his rambling Davos speech, have gone viral on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user quipped, "Wow, Trump must be shaking a lot of hands with his left hand these days." Others argued that people need to stop making a big deal about the bruising, noting that it's a common occurrence in people Trump's age. It's worth pointing out that this isn't the first time the president's left hand was looking pretty bad.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In December 2025, eagle-eyed pundits had already noticed some bruising on Trump's left hand. However, it did not appear as severe as it did on stage in Davos. Even then, doctors told CNN that the White House would be wise to be less secretive about the cause of the bruising. "They're just feeding the curiosity cycle," Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, told the outlet. "He's in the public eye, he has a certain image he wants to portray, and even these minor things detract from that image."