Donald Trump's Jarring Hand Bruise Is Impossible To Miss During Davos Speech
Either President Donald Trump has become ambidextrous overnight, or something's up with his left hand. The noticeable bruising on the divisive leader's right hand has previously been ascribed to him "literally constantly shaking hands" by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, per The Economic Times. Last time we checked, however, Trump still uses his right hand for handshakes, so naturally, the bruises on his left hand (which drew plenty of attention during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland) can't be from Trump's often awkward handshakes.
Snaps of the blackened bruise on the president's left hand, which threatened to steal his thunder during his rambling Davos speech, have gone viral on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user quipped, "Wow, Trump must be shaking a lot of hands with his left hand these days." Others argued that people need to stop making a big deal about the bruising, noting that it's a common occurrence in people Trump's age. It's worth pointing out that this isn't the first time the president's left hand was looking pretty bad.
In December 2025, eagle-eyed pundits had already noticed some bruising on Trump's left hand. However, it did not appear as severe as it did on stage in Davos. Even then, doctors told CNN that the White House would be wise to be less secretive about the cause of the bruising. "They're just feeding the curiosity cycle," Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, told the outlet. "He's in the public eye, he has a certain image he wants to portray, and even these minor things detract from that image."
Trump's health remains an ongoing concern
As Donald Trump and Co. made their way to Davos on Air Force One, reports surfaced that the plane had to turn around because of a "minor electrical issue," per The Guardian. Some netizens, however, are speculating that the problem hadn't been with the plane but with the president. "Everything is fine, nothing to see here. He for sure didn't have a health emergency flying there," one skeptic posted on X. Of course, there's no evidence that this was the case, but Trump did appear to be a little under the weather during his speech, with his voice resembling that of someone who had a cold. It didn't help that Trump's bizarre press conference behavior the day before his trip to Davos already raised some eyebrows.
During his hour-and-a-half speech, the president likely put half the room to sleep, with California Governor Gavin Newsom brushing off Trump's bizarre speech with one brutal word. Trump also confused Greenland with Iceland multiple times. Karoline Leavitt defended this gaffe on X after News Nation's White House Correspondent Libbey Dean pointed it out. "No he didn't, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a 'piece of ice' because that's what it is. You're the only one mixing anything up here," Leavitt wrote, misspelling Dean's first name in the process.
Leavitt also gushed about Trump's low-energy speech while speaking to Fox News. "It has rave reviews, because the president just tells it like it is," the press secretary enthused (via X). She added, "I think he's really inspiring a lot of leaders in Europe." She also reposted Vice President JD Vance's praise of Trump's speech, which read, "A historic speech in the heart of the lion's den." All the praise seems a little forced, no?