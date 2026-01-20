'Odd Vibe': Donald Trump's Bizarre Press Conference Behavior Has People Talking
Donald Trump commemorated the first anniversary of his second term in office on Tuesday, January 20. The controversial 79-year-old politician threw people for a loop with a bizarre, rambling press conference that left many scratching their heads. The event kicked off nearly a full hour later than anticipated and was delivered at a surprisingly slow pace — a sharp contrast to his typical press conferences, which tend to be full of bluster and self-aggrandizing exuberance.
The speech was supposed to be something of a victory lap for Trump, who came prepared to promote all the things he's done during the past year — including the arrest of thousands of undocumented immigrants who supposedly were dangerous criminals and an unsanctioned attack on Venezuela. He even had a thick stack of papers helpfully labeled "Accomplishments" that he lazily flipped through while going on softly spoken random tangents. However, it simply stoked the fires of suspicion that Trump secretly suffered a stroke in the recent past.
The low-energy rambling struck a nerve with many online, with some describing the conference as awkward and uncomfortable. "Kind of an odd vibe at this presser," political reporter Bryan Metzger tweeted, alongside a video from Trump's conference. "Donald Trump has spent the first 15 minutes of his year in review press conference flipping through pictures and mumbling to himself," reporter and commentator Aaron Parnas wrote on X. "I really have never seen anything like it."
Donald Trump's low energy and strange answers has people questioning his health
When Donald Trump delivered his rambling press conference celebrating his administration's first year in office, many critics considered it evidence of how unwell he might be — both mentally and physically. Some on X declared the speech was in itself cause to invoke the 25th Amendment, which details the involuntary removal of a president if he's not fit to serve in the position. Reporter Tom Nichols tweeted: "Every network in America should be carrying this right now. People need to see the condition their president is in."
Meanwhile, many others were simply irritated that Trump's conference interrupted their favorite TV shows. One X user tweeted at ABC and begged: "Please put ["General Hospital"] on and turn this catastrophe of a presser off right now. This is an absolute disaster." Meanwhile, CNN reportedly didn't air the press conference at all, and Bloomberg TV apparently cut away after initially preempting planned broadcasts but eventually deciding it wasn't worth airing any longer.
After his speech, Trump took questions from the press, and things didn't get better from there. He continued to reveal his fragile ego when asked about his letter to Norway complaining about getting snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize, and continued his vague and unsettling threats about how far he's willing to go to obtain Greenland for the U.S. Ultimately, this press conference did little to ease fears many have about Trump's supposedly ailing health.