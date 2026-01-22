Kristi Noem & Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Are Causing Problems With Their 'Evil' Behavior
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's continued association seems to be an persistent source of strife. The rumors of a messy affair between Noem and Lewandowski are neverending, and the alleged couple continues to be caught up in controversy at the Department of Homeland Security. In 2025, Secretary Noem brought Lewandowski on board as a "special government employee" (per Politico). Previously, Lewandowski's been accused of overstepping the job's constraints and making it harder for others to get their work done. Now, according to the Washington Examiner, Lewandowski and Noem have been said to direct their anger towards one specific member of the department: Rodney Scott, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Scott has purportedly clashed with Noem and Lewandowski on a variety of issues, from requesting money for an office glow-up to asking about the legitimacy of Lewandowski's job status. Like Noem, Scott took on his job after he was nominated by Donald Trump and confirmed by Congress. Given this similar spot in the hierarchy, Noem is reportedly opting for insidious methods to settle her beef.
This isn't the first time Noem and Lewandowski have been accused of bad behavior when interacting with colleagues. Unfortunately, this time the damage seemingly extends beyond the workplace. "The most evil was when they attacked other people in retaliation to get to [Scott]," one insider informed the Washington Examiner. "Lewandowski said that he wanted to make it as tough on these people as possible, their families, their children, everybody."
Noem and Scott's job security is tried to Trump
While Kristi Noem may be trying to undermine Rodney Scott's employment, her own tenure has been rumored to be on shaky ground. Back in December, some asserted that Noem's association with Corey Lewandowski might leading to her undoing with Donald Trump. Fortunately for Noem, the White House refuted those claims, which could have left the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary feeling bolder. However, Scott also has a strong connection with Trump, since he served in his current role for part of Trump's first term. In more recent times, Trump gave Scott a shoutout on Truth Social in January 2026, writing, "Great interview today of Rodney Scott, CBP Commissioner, by the wonderful Will Cain, on The Will Cain Show!"
While both Noem and Scott's fandom for Trump will likely help them keep their jobs, it might not solve the problem of the accusation of bad behavior. "As long as they're loyal in the base and they're with [Trump], he doesn't care. They can do whatever the hell they want," a Republican lawmaker asserted to The Hill.
As for Lewandowski, he may be the one whose employment status is most vulnerable. He's not supposed to work for over "130 days during any period of 365 consecutive days," according to the U.S. Federal Labor Relations Authority (although he's reportedly used workarounds to lower his official hours). In addition, Trump is reportedly not a huge fan of Lewandowski, and is responsible for Lewandowski being relegated to this post, rather than a permanent full-time gig.