Kristi Noem & Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Are Causing Problems With Their 'Evil' Behavior

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's continued association seems to be an persistent source of strife. The rumors of a messy affair between Noem and Lewandowski are neverending, and the alleged couple continues to be caught up in controversy at the Department of Homeland Security. In 2025, Secretary Noem brought Lewandowski on board as a "special government employee" (per Politico). Previously, Lewandowski's been accused of overstepping the job's constraints and making it harder for others to get their work done. Now, according to the Washington Examiner, Lewandowski and Noem have been said to direct their anger towards one specific member of the department: Rodney Scott, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Scott has purportedly clashed with Noem and Lewandowski on a variety of issues, from requesting money for an office glow-up to asking about the legitimacy of Lewandowski's job status. Like Noem, Scott took on his job after he was nominated by Donald Trump and confirmed by Congress. Given this similar spot in the hierarchy, Noem is reportedly opting for insidious methods to settle her beef.

This isn't the first time Noem and Lewandowski have been accused of bad behavior when interacting with colleagues. Unfortunately, this time the damage seemingly extends beyond the workplace. "The most evil was when they attacked other people in retaliation to get to [Scott]," one insider informed the Washington Examiner. "Lewandowski said that he wanted to make it as tough on these people as possible, their families, their children, everybody."