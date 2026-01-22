Trump's Makeup In Davos Was A Muddy Mess From The Moment He Got Off Air Force One
You don't need to keep a close eye on Donald Trump to know that he doesn't have the best relationship with makeup or even with his own hair. However, the POTUS is always ready to surprise us with a new makeup fail, and his January 2026 visit to Davos, Switzerland, proved that. Maybe it's an European thing, but the weather on the other side of the pond doesn't seem to agree with whatever Trump puts on his face. We are, of course, used to him looking orange and we've gotten used to the white patches around his eyes. But photos from this trip showcase a new low for the billionaire. In the below snapshot from just before the president took off for Switzerland, Trump managed to make his face look oily, with several rough spots in which you can see his skin's blemishes — in a nutshell, he managed to highlight everything that makeup is designed to conceal.
Did Trump's makeup chair hit turbulence before he even flew to Davos, causing him to not apply makeup uniformly? Did different people work on different sections of his face doing whatever they felt like? One thing is sure: Trump didn't look too happy to be photographed with such a terrible makeup fail. The light doesn't help him, we'll give him that — but that's just one eyebrow-raising example of many.
Davos is the makeup fail gift that keeps on giving
Donald Trump's looks in Davos, Switzerland certainly rank among the worst makeup fails that the president has managed to show off during his years in politics. In the photo above, you can see that his choice of orange tone — this time with a yellow glow — made his platinum hair and eyebrows stand out too much, and made it look like his liver is failing. If you've seen "Chicago Med" or "Grey's Anatomy," you know what patients look like in this situation. Somebody call 911!
Hand-face coordination required
The signing ceremony which took place at the World Economic Forum made it clear that Donald Trump's choice of makeup made it impossible for him to look good in any lighting or at any angle. This time, the president at least didn't look yellow, but the contrast between his carrot-esque bronzer look and his pale hands became clear. True, Trump rarely considers that the makeup on his face needs to match the tone of his body, but in this particular image, the different tones on the POTUS' skin are so blatantly evident that you might have thought somebody else had their hand raised by Trump's side.
Trump's makeup highlighted imperfections
While with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Donald Trump was at yet another angle that exposed his shoddy makeup. If in the night photo you could see that the imperfections of his skin were fully visible, this one makes them even clearer, with every little crease and mark on the president's face noticeable. This makes us wonder: what is even the point of applying that much product if you're not even using it for the right reasons? It's safe to say that Trump seemingly enjoys looking orange, but it's hard to understand why go with a makeup choice that is bound to look botched in several occasions.
Trump's makeup fail in Davos can't be saved by any angle
You could think that Donald Trump's makeup issues are only evident because we're looking at close-ups, but this photo with a wider angle reveals that this is not quite the case. You not only get the full impact of Trump's hands and face having different colors, but also that his common decision to not put makeup around his eyes makes his face look even weirder at a distance. His demeanor also didn't help: in several of the photos, Trump looks as if he'd rather be anywhere else.
His yellow tan continued making Trump look sickly
This is probably the worst angle and lighting for Donald Trump's makeup in Davos. We already knew that the lighting from above made him look yellow, but at the podium it looked like somebody just took a watercolor and chose to put some colors on his face that didn't make him look lively at all. In fact, if weren't for other snapshots in which he looks orange as usual, we'd be seriously worried about his health after seeing the photos in which Trump goes yellow.