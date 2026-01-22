Trump's Makeup In Davos Was A Muddy Mess From The Moment He Got Off Air Force One

You don't need to keep a close eye on Donald Trump to know that he doesn't have the best relationship with makeup or even with his own hair. However, the POTUS is always ready to surprise us with a new makeup fail, and his January 2026 visit to Davos, Switzerland, proved that. Maybe it's an European thing, but the weather on the other side of the pond doesn't seem to agree with whatever Trump puts on his face. We are, of course, used to him looking orange and we've gotten used to the white patches around his eyes. But photos from this trip showcase a new low for the billionaire. In the below snapshot from just before the president took off for Switzerland, Trump managed to make his face look oily, with several rough spots in which you can see his skin's blemishes — in a nutshell, he managed to highlight everything that makeup is designed to conceal.

Samuel Corum/Getty

Did Trump's makeup chair hit turbulence before he even flew to Davos, causing him to not apply makeup uniformly? Did different people work on different sections of his face doing whatever they felt like? One thing is sure: Trump didn't look too happy to be photographed with such a terrible makeup fail. The light doesn't help him, we'll give him that — but that's just one eyebrow-raising example of many.