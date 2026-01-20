7 Times Donald Trump's Hair Was A Disaster During The First Year Of His Second Term

As of January 20, 2026, it has been one year since Donald Trump began his second term as president. And what a year it has been. For many of us, it felt like Trump and his administration were getting in our hair all year long. From a few hair-raising executive orders to Truth Social posts that made our hair stand on end, the first year of this term made plenty of folks feel like they couldn't relax and let their hair down. While it was much of what Trump did and said that had us pulling our hair out, his signature look was sometimes just as bad. And, yes — of course — his hair was often the worst part.

It's abundantly clear that Trump's 70s have been his worst hair decade, and it seems like the year since his second inauguration has given us the worst of the worst hair moments. From a basically see-through combover to hat hair and a near-miss mullet, it's hard to believe how much hair-related chaos one man could produce in just one year. If anyone could do it, though, it would be him. We've narrowed down some of Trump's worst 'dos from the first year of his second term. And let's just say — even his most diehard fans won't be taking this list to the salon to ask for the Trump look.