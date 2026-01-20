7 Times Donald Trump's Hair Was A Disaster During The First Year Of His Second Term
As of January 20, 2026, it has been one year since Donald Trump began his second term as president. And what a year it has been. For many of us, it felt like Trump and his administration were getting in our hair all year long. From a few hair-raising executive orders to Truth Social posts that made our hair stand on end, the first year of this term made plenty of folks feel like they couldn't relax and let their hair down. While it was much of what Trump did and said that had us pulling our hair out, his signature look was sometimes just as bad. And, yes — of course — his hair was often the worst part.
It's abundantly clear that Trump's 70s have been his worst hair decade, and it seems like the year since his second inauguration has given us the worst of the worst hair moments. From a basically see-through combover to hat hair and a near-miss mullet, it's hard to believe how much hair-related chaos one man could produce in just one year. If anyone could do it, though, it would be him. We've narrowed down some of Trump's worst 'dos from the first year of his second term. And let's just say — even his most diehard fans won't be taking this list to the salon to ask for the Trump look.
Super Bowl? More like super bald
No matter who Donald Trump wanted to see win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, he was sure to come out of Super Bowl LIX a loser either way, thanks to his hair. His disaster 'do at the 2025 Super Bowl proved his worst nightmares are coming true: his baldness is becoming too difficult to hide. Presumably, Trump has long believed that his signature combover masks his ever-increasing baldness. Yet, pics from the Super Bowl in February showed that his coverup strategy is becoming less and less passable as he has less and less hair.
When his combover was nothing but frizz
In August, Donald Trump took the podium at the Kennedy Center to announce the Kennedy Center honorees for the year. Luckily, the Kennedy Center does not include an honor for "best hair." Otherwise, we all would have had to watch him give his own frizzy mess of a mane the award. While at the podium, Trump put his losing battle against balding on blast once again. His hair was so sparse-looking and frizzy that it almost looked thinner than ever.
His wispy hair was almost whisked away
The number one rule of sporting a combover? Avoid particularly windy conditions. Unfortunately for Donald Trump, this isn't always possible, and back in April, the world looked on as his disaster 'do held on for dear life during a windy speech. While speaking about what he called "Liberation Day," the controversial president's seemingly solid mass of hair repeatedly lifted off of his head. Trump clearly has no intention of parting ways with his signature hairstyle any time soon, but seeing just how distracting it was during this speech should have inspired him.
Trump was approaching mullet status this year
Toward the end of 2025, some photos showed that Donald Trump seemed to be rapidly entering mullet territory. Yet, rather than "business in the front, party in the back," this mullet looks anything but professional in the front, and in the back, it looks like a party we'd do anything to avoid attending. While meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 28 at Mar-a-Lago, Trump turned to the side to reveal his unruly mane, and we're still having nightmares about what we saw.
When his hair made him look like a blockhead
After seeing Donald Trump's hair go head-to-head with the wind, we can tell that his locks basically act like one solid piece of flimsy fabric. This seemingly means that his mane can be molded into a specific shape — like what we saw on January 14. While singing the praises of whole milk in the Oval Office, Trump had a bad case of square hair that gave his head a perfectly cube-like look.
When he had total hat hair
Donald Trump spent much of this year trying and failing to hide signs of aging by wearing tacky MAGA hats. While a hat can be a great way to hide a bad hair day, it can also make an already bad hair day worse, thanks to hat hair. On January 11, Trump spoke to the press while on Air Force One, and he had a definite case of hat hair. His typically frizzed out, fluffed up hairdo looked matted down against his head. And, somehow, it made his already thin-looking hair look even thinner.
When his hair was basically see-through
Just a few days before the official one year mark since Inauguration Day, Donald Trump spoke during a roundtable at the White House. And his look proved that his hair has only gotten worse over the course of this year. Trump's hair often looks unlike anyone else's. On this occasion, though, it looked particularly odd. It was so fluffed up and sparse that it was basically transparent. Huh — maybe that's what they meant when they called themselves "the most transparent administration in history."