Ali Larter's Killer Legs Couldn't Distract From Her Cheap-Looking Awards Show Outfit

Despite presiding over a rollercoaster career where she was constantly launched into the zeitgeist and enjoyed periods of relative obscurity between projects — from 1999's iconic "Varsity Blues," to "Legally Blonde," "Final Destination," "Resident Evil," and her resurgence thanks to Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" — one thing remains absolutely consistent about Ali Larter, and that is her stunning beauty in real life. It's definitely a show-stopper for the ages, evidenced by the fact that Larter can still turn heads even without makeup on. But she also has a great sense of fashion. In fact, if anything, Larter's most daring looks are a testament to her natural gift for working a red carpet and stealing the spotlight.

That doesn't always pan out as well as she'd like, of course. You stay in this industry long enough or even occasionally forget to hog the limelight in moderation, and all hell will break loose over every little thing you do. The awards season is a window ripe for nitpicking and that's why it may have caught Larter off-guard when she appeared for the Critics Choice Awards in January 2026.

As ever, she looked absolutely stunning when posing for the cameras. Her makeup and hair highlighted her once-in-a-generation beauty, and her physique was screaming "I still got it" — every bit as striking as fans have come to expect. The only problem? Her dress, which, for lack of a better word, looked jury-rigged and cheap, as if a designer had sewn it together just the night before in a hurry.