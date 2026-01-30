Side-By-Side Pics Of Erin Napier's Face Transformation Are So Stunning
Way back in 2015, Erin and Ben Napier shot a pilot for "Home Town," launching their HGTV careers. At the time, however, the Napiers had no way of knowing if their show would move beyond that single episode, let alone thrive for multiple seasons. As Erin reached her 30th birthday that year, life seemed filled with uncertainty. "That number loomed so large and heavy on me," Erin confided on her blog. "My chance to have a baby was passing me by as every day."
A decade later, Erin's life had changed significantly. She and her husband were not only TV stars, but also parents to two young daughters. When she reached her 40th birthday, Erin was more upbeat. "Are we out here caring about forehead wrinkles?" she queried in an Instagram Story (via People). "I think . . . we should all decide we don't care." While her message is admirable, Erin also happens to be fortunate in that she seemingly hasn't aged much over the decades. When she posted a retro snap from 2004 on Instagram, there weren't many differences.
Erin had already transformed her hair to short blonde strands, and in both pics, her complexion is glowing. The decades have been kind to Erin. She's left behind the early 2000s trend of thin brows, growing them out so they boldly frame her face and her brilliant aqua eyes. Although she's acquired a few lines, some of those are due to her beaming smile.
Erin's priorities have shifted
The changes that come with aging can be overwhelming, especially for someone like Erin Napier, whose face is all over the media. Even before "Home Town" started, Erin had a pretty extensive glam routine. In a May 2015 blog post, she detailed the products she used in an 11-step process to create a flawless look. By January 2026, when she tuned into an episode of "Home Town," Erin commented on Instagram, "I noticed the way age is changing me."
Even so, Erin's happy to abbreviate or skip parts when getting ready for the day, since her top priority is spending time with her young daughters. "I'm the softest mommy, who makes the pancakes and wrinkles up my forehead worrying if we did enough reading today. I have decided it's delicious and comforting to be rebellious about our vanity," she affirmed on Instagram.
Rather than looking in the mirror or on the screen, Erin's savoring the experience of motherhood. Her oldest daughter celebrated her eighth birthday in January 2026, and Erin was blown away by her expanding hobbies and interests. The HGTV star detailed a similar thought process as she and Ben Napier celebrated Christmas with their family a month earlier. "What I want is time," she shared on her blog. "People talk about how fleeting these years are, but you don't fully understand it until you watch your children growing right in front of you."