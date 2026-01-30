Side-By-Side Pics Of Erin Napier's Face Transformation Are So Stunning

Way back in 2015, Erin and Ben Napier shot a pilot for "Home Town," launching their HGTV careers. At the time, however, the Napiers had no way of knowing if their show would move beyond that single episode, let alone thrive for multiple seasons. As Erin reached her 30th birthday that year, life seemed filled with uncertainty. "That number loomed so large and heavy on me," Erin confided on her blog. "My chance to have a baby was passing me by as every day."

A decade later, Erin's life had changed significantly. She and her husband were not only TV stars, but also parents to two young daughters. When she reached her 40th birthday, Erin was more upbeat. "Are we out here caring about forehead wrinkles?" she queried in an Instagram Story (via People). "I think . . . we should all decide we don't care." While her message is admirable, Erin also happens to be fortunate in that she seemingly hasn't aged much over the decades. When she posted a retro snap from 2004 on Instagram, there weren't many differences.

Erin had already transformed her hair to short blonde strands, and in both pics, her complexion is glowing. The decades have been kind to Erin. She's left behind the early 2000s trend of thin brows, growing them out so they boldly frame her face and her brilliant aqua eyes. Although she's acquired a few lines, some of those are due to her beaming smile.