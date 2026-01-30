Linda McMahon's Pro-Wrestling Past Came Back To Haunt Her Senate Campaigns

Before landing positions in both Trump administrations, Linda McMahon served as the longtime CEO of WWE, the professional wrestling company formerly controlled by Linda's estranged husband, Vince McMahon. However, between leaving WWE in September 2009 and being confirmed for President Donald Trump's first cabinet in early 2017, Linda ran to represent the state of Connecticut in the Senate not once, but twice — first in 2010 and again in 2012. The controversial businesswoman, who ran as a Republican, lost in the general election to her Democratic opponents on both occasions, with Linda's checkered pro-wrestling past coming back to haunt her.

During the 2010 election cycle, which pitted Linda against eventual winner Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat was not shy about bringing up WWE's rather sordid past. At one campaign event, he pointed out how the wrestling company had laid off a significant chunk of its employees during Linda's final year in charge, while she took home an eight-figure salary. On another occasion, he brought up the well-established history of steroid abuse within the company, alongside claiming that WWE had "marketed sex and violence to children," (via the Seattle Times).

During the 2012 race, which saw Linda failing to topple Democrat Chris Murphy, the politician took aim at several eyebrow-raising storylines that took place on Linda's watch. "I want to be able to tell my two sons that if you spend your life making money off of demeaning women, off of exploiting domestic violence, that you don't get rewarded with a seat in the U.S. Senate," Murphy stated during a campaign rally (per the CT Mirror), seemingly referencing an infamous televised segment from 2001 in which Linda's husband Vince, in character, forced wrestler Trish Stratus to get on her hands and knees, bark like a dog, and strip down to her underwear.