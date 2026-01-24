The Sad Reason Tiger Woods Is In It For The Long Haul With Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March 2025 via an Instagram post, raising more than a few eyebrows along the way when he declared, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" The superstar golfer spoke glowingly of his "journey through life" with his new flame before making the obligatory plea for privacy. As odd as the coupling might seem, it actually makes perfect sense. Both have close ties to President Donald Trump: Woods through golfing events, and Vanessa by virtue of her former marriage to first son Donald Trump Jr. Woods' children attend the same Palm Beach private school as Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump, who's a promising golfer herself. In fact, the couple is said to have met through social events at the exclusive Benjamin School.
Yet while no one is questioning the sincerity or depth of the couple's love, they may not be staying together strictly for romantic dinners and cuddles on the backyard hammock. Sources tell the Daily Mail that the champion, who turned 50 in December 2025, is feeling the effects of his age and the physical limitations that come with it.
Injuries and surgeries in recent years have clearly limited Woods' ability to play, and there are rumors he may opt to retire rather than try staging a comeback. If that happens, he may need the emotional support of a loyal partner more than ever. "[Trump] came into his life at just the right time," explained an insider. "She showed up as he was seriously considering what happens next in his career. She has added so much stability on the home front, and he gushes about her influence in his life."
Tiger Woods is getting the thumbs-up from important family members
Two prominent members of President Donald Trump's family have given their blessing to Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods. When their relationship was first made "Instagram official," first daughter Ivanka Trump cheered in the comments section, "So happy for you both!" Bettina Anderson, now engaged to Vanessa's ex, Donald Trump Jr., was equally delighted: "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both," she wrote. While Don Jr. himself hasn't publicly commented, sources tell Page Six that he wishes his ex nothing but the best with her new love. The president's long-time friendship with the Grand Slam champ also factored into Don Jr.'s opinion: "He also knows that his father respects Tiger and how well they get along," an insider said.
Even more importantly, at least one of Vanessa's children seems to be on board with her mom's new beau. Kai Trump accompanied her to the January 15, 2026, gala honoring both Woods' 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary fundraiser for his TGR Foundation, an initiative that provides STEAM-based educational programs to underserved areas in several cities. Kai, stunning in a red gown, seemed genuinely delighted to be there; at 18, she could easily have begged off going or copped a teen attitude. The fact that she was happily present — and loves golf — seems to bode well for the family.
Woods isn't hanging up his golf bag just yet, though he's said he's still working to get back in shape before he can compete again, as he entered 2026 still slowly recovering from his second back surgery in one year. With the support of both his new girlfriend and the women in her circle, he could enjoy a final season or two before planning a post-tournament future.