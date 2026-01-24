The Sad Reason Tiger Woods Is In It For The Long Haul With Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March 2025 via an Instagram post, raising more than a few eyebrows along the way when he declared, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" The superstar golfer spoke glowingly of his "journey through life" with his new flame before making the obligatory plea for privacy. As odd as the coupling might seem, it actually makes perfect sense. Both have close ties to President Donald Trump: Woods through golfing events, and Vanessa by virtue of her former marriage to first son Donald Trump Jr. Woods' children attend the same Palm Beach private school as Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump, who's a promising golfer herself. In fact, the couple is said to have met through social events at the exclusive Benjamin School.

Yet while no one is questioning the sincerity or depth of the couple's love, they may not be staying together strictly for romantic dinners and cuddles on the backyard hammock. Sources tell the Daily Mail that the champion, who turned 50 in December 2025, is feeling the effects of his age and the physical limitations that come with it.

Injuries and surgeries in recent years have clearly limited Woods' ability to play, and there are rumors he may opt to retire rather than try staging a comeback. If that happens, he may need the emotional support of a loyal partner more than ever. "[Trump] came into his life at just the right time," explained an insider. "She showed up as he was seriously considering what happens next in his career. She has added so much stability on the home front, and he gushes about her influence in his life."